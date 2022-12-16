Madden Simulation: Patrick Mahomes plays in his home state

STOP!

If you want to watch the simulation without spoilers, start the above video — or if you can't see it, click here.

Here's what happened in our simulation:

The Kansas City Chiefs offense started slow, the Houston Texans had quarterback problems and the Chiefs running game took off. Well, at least that is what happened inside the EA Universe.

After a dreadful performance in the first quarter from the Chiefs' offense, quarterback Patrick Mahomes became locked in and a touchdown-scoring machine. It was all hands on deck after the Chiefs went down early.

Tight end Travis Kelce, running back Jerick McKinnon and wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster were Mahomes' favorite targets for moving down the field. Mahomes had 18 completed passes in a row, which helped the Chiefs score 28 unanswered points.

Texans quarterback Jeff Driskel started the game and looked like he could lead the Texans to victory. Driskel was 6 of 8, and the Texans got out to an early lead. After that initial drive, the Texans' offense went downhill. Before the end of the half, as the Texans tried to force it down the field, Driskel threw a pick-six to cornerback L'Jarius Sneed.

To start the third quarter, Lovie Smith benched Driskel for Davis Mills, hoping to jumpstart the offense, as the Texans were already down 21 points. Mills didn't do much, as he had 88 passing yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Isiah Pacheco and McKinnon were unstoppable from the backfield. Pacheco and McKinnon combined for 311 all-purpose yards with two touchdowns. Pacheco went over 100 yards as he finished with 128 yards on the ground.

Final score: Chiefs 48, Texans 14

Notable stats

Patrick Mahomes 33/40, 286 yards, 3 TD, 1 INT

Jeff Driskel 11/21, 147 yards, 1 INT

Davis Mills 3/8, 88 yards, 1 TD 1 INT

Isiah Pacheco 20 att, 128 yards, 1 TD

Jerick McKinnon 16 att, 96 yards, 1 TD, 9 rec, 77 yards

Rex Burkhead 8 att, 55 yards

Travis Kelce 8 rec, 74 yards

JuJu Smith-Schuster 6 rec, 44 yards, 1 TD

Chirs Moore 5 rec, 146 yards, 1 TD

Justin Reid 7 total, 2 solo, 1 INT

L’Jarius Sneed, 6 total, 1 solo, 1 INT, 1 TD

In Week 16, the Chiefs are back home, taking on the Seattle Seahawks on Christmas Eve with a Noon kickoff. Until then, we will see how this game is played in the EA Universe.