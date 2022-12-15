Chiefs vs. Texans Thursday injury report: Kadarius Toney limited again

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. This week, the Chiefs are on the road to play the Houston Texans on Sunday at Noon Arrowhead Time.

Here is the Chiefs’ second official injury report of the week:

Chiefs

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Kadarius Toney WR Hamstring LP LP - - Trey Smith G Knee FP FP - - Lucas Niang T Knee FP FP - - Isiah Pacheco RB Shoulder/Quad FP FP - - JuJu Smith-Schuster WR Toe FP FP - - Patrick Mahomes QB Right Hand FP FP - - Derrick Nnadi DT Achilles - FP - - Nick Bolton LB Groin FP FP - - L'Jarius Sneed CB Calf FP FP - - Jaylen Watson CB Hand FP FP - - Nazeeh Johnson S Hamstring LP FP - - Deon Bush S Elbow FP FP - - Justin Reid S Shoulder FP FP - -

Texans

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Justin McCray G Hamstring DNP DNP - - Dameon Pierce RB Ankle DNP DNP - - Nico Collins WR Foot DNP DNP - - Taylor Stallworth DT Calf LP DNP - - Steven Nelson CB Foot DNP DNP - - Derek Stingley Jr. CB Hamstring DNP DNP - - Kenyon Green G Ankle LP LP - - Brandin Cooks WR Calf DNP LP - - Laremy Tunsil OT Illness DNP FP - - Troy Hairston FB Chest FP FP - - Maliek Collins DT NIR-Rest DNP FP - - Kurt Hinish DT Shoulder LP FP - - Roy Lopez DT Hip LP FP - - Jerry Hughes DE NIR-Rest DNP FP - - Mario Addison DL NIR-Rest DNP FP - -

Some notes

The Chiefs had just one limited participant in Thursday’s practice: wide receiver Kadarius Toney (hamstring). Defensive back Nazeeh Johnson (hamstring), who was limited on Wednesday, was a full go on Thursday.

Here’s Patrick Mahomes warming up during our brief media look. Mahomes has a clear wrap on his right hand. All 53 players were spotted, plus WR Mecole Hardman working for the second straight day as he works to come off IR. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/99uEALlZFK — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) December 15, 2022

Defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi (Achilles) was added to the injury report — but he was a full participant.

Wide receiver Mecole Hardman practiced for the second straight day, but he remains on injured reserve, so Kansas City does not have to list him on the report. On the Texans’ side, wide receiver Brandin Cooks (calf) returned to practice in limited fashion, and there is a chance he could play against the Chiefs, per a report. Cooks was said to have been looking “fluid in individual drills.” Left tackle Laremy Tunsil (illness) also returned to practice as a full participant.

on Thursday. Some old friends — defensive back Steven Nelson (foot) and Taylor Stallworth (calf) did not practice on Thursday.

