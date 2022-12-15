Chiefs vs. Texans Thursday injury report: Kadarius Toney limited again

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. This week, the Chiefs are on the road to play the Houston Texans on Sunday at Noon Arrowhead Time.
Here is the Chiefs’ second official injury report of the week:
Chiefs
|Player
|Ps
|Injury
|Wed
|Thu
|Fri
|Status
|Kadarius Toney
|WR
|Hamstring
|LP
|LP
|-
|-
|Trey Smith
|G
|Knee
|FP
|FP
|-
|-
|Lucas Niang
|T
|Knee
|FP
|FP
|-
|-
|Isiah Pacheco
|RB
|Shoulder/Quad
|FP
|FP
|-
|-
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|WR
|Toe
|FP
|FP
|-
|-
|Patrick Mahomes
|QB
|Right Hand
|FP
|FP
|-
|-
|Derrick Nnadi
|DT
|Achilles
|-
|FP
|-
|-
|Nick Bolton
|LB
|Groin
|FP
|FP
|-
|-
|L'Jarius Sneed
|CB
|Calf
|FP
|FP
|-
|-
|Jaylen Watson
|CB
|Hand
|FP
|FP
|-
|-
|Nazeeh Johnson
|S
|Hamstring
|LP
|FP
|-
|-
|Deon Bush
|S
|Elbow
|FP
|FP
|-
|-
|Justin Reid
|S
|Shoulder
|FP
|FP
|-
|-
Texans
|Player
|Ps
|Injury
|Wed
|Thu
|Fri
|Status
|Justin McCray
|G
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|-
|-
|Dameon Pierce
|RB
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|-
|-
|Nico Collins
|WR
|Foot
|DNP
|DNP
|-
|-
|Taylor Stallworth
|DT
|Calf
|LP
|DNP
|-
|-
|Steven Nelson
|CB
|Foot
|DNP
|DNP
|-
|-
|Derek Stingley Jr.
|CB
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|-
|-
|Kenyon Green
|G
|Ankle
|LP
|LP
|-
|-
|Brandin Cooks
|WR
|Calf
|DNP
|LP
|-
|-
|Laremy Tunsil
|OT
|Illness
|DNP
|FP
|-
|-
|Troy Hairston
|FB
|Chest
|FP
|FP
|-
|-
|Maliek Collins
|DT
|NIR-Rest
|DNP
|FP
|-
|-
|Kurt Hinish
|DT
|Shoulder
|LP
|FP
|-
|-
|Roy Lopez
|DT
|Hip
|LP
|FP
|-
|-
|Jerry Hughes
|DE
|NIR-Rest
|DNP
|FP
|-
|-
|Mario Addison
|DL
|NIR-Rest
|DNP
|FP
|-
|-
Some notes
- The Chiefs had just one limited participant in Thursday’s practice: wide receiver Kadarius Toney (hamstring). Defensive back Nazeeh Johnson (hamstring), who was limited on Wednesday, was a full go on Thursday.
- Quarterback Patrick Mahomes remained on the Chiefs’ injury list with his “right hand” designation. He was a full participant for the second straight day. We have video of Mahomes warming up here:
Here’s Patrick Mahomes warming up during our brief media look. Mahomes has a clear wrap on his right hand. All 53 players were spotted, plus WR Mecole Hardman working for the second straight day as he works to come off IR. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/99uEALlZFK— Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) December 15, 2022
- Defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi (Achilles) was added to the injury report — but he was a full participant.
- As a reminder: Wide receiver Mecole Hardman practiced for the second straight day, but he remains on injured reserve, so Kansas City does not have to list him on the report.
- On the Texans’ side, wide receiver Brandin Cooks (calf) returned to practice in limited fashion, and there is a chance he could play against the Chiefs, per a report. Cooks was said to have been looking “fluid in individual drills.” Left tackle Laremy Tunsil (illness) also returned to practice as a full participant.
- Wide receiver Nico Collins (foot), running back Dameon Pierce (ankle) and cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (hamstring) continued to miss practice on Thursday.
- Some old friends — defensive back Steven Nelson (foot) and Taylor Stallworth (calf) did not practice on Thursday.
For Wednesday’s injury report, click here.
