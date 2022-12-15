Justin Reid discusses homecoming vs. Texans in Week 15

The Kansas City Chiefs will have two homecomings against the Houston Texans this weekend.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes will return to Texas for his first NFL regular season game in his home state, and safety Justin Reid will return to play against the team that drafted him. Reid is very much looking forward to returning to NRG Stadium on Sunday.

"Oh, I'm excited; I have a lot of personal relationships with a lot of those guys, a lot of love for those players and [the] coaching staff," Reid said. "So it's a fun game for me personally to go back and be in the atmosphere that I began my career in."

At 1-11-1, the Texans have struggled this season and are on pace to have the No. 1 overall pick in next year's NFL draft so long as they do not catch up to the 3-10 Denver Broncos.

Reid says the biggest difference between the Texans and the Chiefs lies in their current trajectory.

"The clearest difference is, right now, the Texans are still in a little bit of a rebuilding phase, and Kansas City is in the middle of a championship run," Reid said. "The pieces are a little bit better put together at this moment in time."

Quick to compliment his former team, Reid says that Texans general manager Nick Caserio and widely admired head coach Lovie Smith will "do a great job [of] rebuilding that culture and building [the] Texans back up again."

The Texans present the Chiefs with the challenge of needing to prepare for two quarterbacks, who are at different points in their careers. Rookie Davis Mills and newly signed veteran Jeff Driskel bring what Reid calls a "unique one-two combo" to the game.

"Davis Mills [is] a little bit more of the pocket passer, [the] guy is very, very accurate whenever he's able to get comfortable in the pocket," said Reid. "Jeff Driskel, I kind of liken him to Taysom Hill, a guy who can get gritty, a lot of quarterback option, physical runner, good speed, so they've got a good one-two punch there that they're trying to work."

Reid said that when preparing for two quarterbacks with differing skill sets and experience levels, the "focus ends up being who's the guy under center" and that the situation "changes how they're going to play a little bit."