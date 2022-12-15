AP staff Thursday Night Football predictions and discussion for Week 15

Week 15 of the NFL season kicks off with a big NFC West battle: the San Francisco 49ers (9-4) at Seattle Seahawks (7-6) on Thursday Night Football.

Following the end of the 2021 season, it probably would have been difficult to predict a Week 15 matchup in which Geno Smith would be starting at quarterback for the Seahawks and Brock Purdy would be leading the 49ers’ offense — but here we are. Leading the division — and with an early-season win against second-place Seattle already on the ledger — the 49ers need only a Thursday-night win to lock up the NFC West title. On the other side, the Seahawks can’t afford a mistake. To make the playoffs, they need to win out — or get three wins (and some help) — to close the season. San Francisco has won six straight since losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 7, while Seattle is 3-3 over its last six games.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the 49ers are favored by 3.5 points.

Here are our picks for Thursday night’s game. Be sure to cast your vote, too — and discuss the game in the comments!

Arrowhead Pride readers pick

READER RECORD: 120-81-5

Poll Which team wins 49ers (9-4) at Seahawks (7-6)? 49ers

Seahawks vote view results 72% 49ers (86 votes)

27% Seahawks (32 votes) 118 votes total Vote Now