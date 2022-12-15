 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

AP staff Thursday Night Football predictions and discussion for Week 15

The Chiefs play the Texans on Sunday — but the Week 15 action opens with the 49ers and the Seahawks on TNF.

Week 15 of the NFL season kicks off with a big NFC West battle: the San Francisco 49ers (9-4) at Seattle Seahawks (7-6) on Thursday Night Football.

Following the end of the 2021 season, it probably would have been difficult to predict a Week 15 matchup in which Geno Smith would be starting at quarterback for the Seahawks and Brock Purdy would be leading the 49ers’ offense — but here we are. Leading the division — and with an early-season win against second-place Seattle already on the ledger — the 49ers need only a Thursday-night win to lock up the NFC West title. On the other side, the Seahawks can’t afford a mistake. To make the playoffs, they need to win out — or get three wins (and some help) — to close the season. San Francisco has won six straight since losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 7, while Seattle is 3-3 over its last six games.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the 49ers are favored by 3.5 points.

Here are our picks for Thursday night’s game. Be sure to cast your vote, too — and discuss the game in the comments!

Arrowhead Pride readers pick

READER RECORD: 120-81-5

Poll

Which team wins 49ers (9-4) at Seahawks (7-6)?

view results
  • 72%
    49ers
    (86 votes)
  • 27%
    Seahawks
    (32 votes)
118 votes total Vote Now

Reader Record by Week

Predictions W-L-T
Week 1 picks 7-7-2
Week 2 picks 8-8-0
Week 3 picks 7-9-0
Week 4 picks 11-4-0
Week 5 picks 10-6-0
Week 6 picks 5-9-0
Week 7 picks 10-4-0
Week 8 picks 11-3-1
Week 9 picks 9-4-0
Week 10 picks 6-8-0
Week 11 picks 9-5-0
Week 12 picks 11-5-0
Week 13 picks 10-4-1
Week 14 picks 6-5-1
Total 120-81-5

AP Staff Record

TW LW Staffer W L T Pct
1 1 Dakota Watson 117 57 1 0.6714
2 2 John Dixon 125 71 2 0.6364
3 3 Nate Christensen 109 65 1 0.6257
4 4 Bryan Stewart 128 77 2 0.6232
5 5 Ricko Mendoza 108 66 1 0.6200
6 7 Jared Sapp 127 78 2 0.6184
7 6 Conner Helm 97 60 1 0.6171
8 7 Stephen Serda 124 81 2 0.6039
9 9 Talon Graff 123 82 2 0.5990
9 12 Pete Sweeney 123 82 2 0.5990
11 12 Kramer Sansone 122 83 2 0.5942
12 11 Price Carter 83 57 1 0.5922
13 10 Rocky Magaña 111 77 2 0.5895
14 14 Zach Gunter 101 73 1 0.5800
15 16 Ron Kopp Jr. 108 84 2 0.5619
16 18 Maurice Elston 95 79 1 0.5457
17 17 Matt Stagner 104 88 2 0.5412

