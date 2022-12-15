Arrowheadlines: Lovie Smith refuses to share his quarterback plan for the Chiefs

The latest

‘We’ll See’: Texans Coach Lovie Smith Not Revealing QB Plans vs. Chiefs | Texans Daily

And in order to give themselves a chance to do something similar headed into the meeting with Kansas City and the final three regular-season games after, Smith is making sure to keep his secrets under wraps. “I’d like to answer your question, but me answering that question kinda tells you what we’re gonna do with our plan,” he said. “We have a plan.” The duo found success trading snaps, as Driskel handled some designed runs and the occasional throw while Mills stayed steady as a pocket passer. Driskel finished 4 of 6 passing for 38 yards and a touchdown and added seven carries for 36 yards while Mills went 16 of 21 passing for 175 yards and an interception. It was Driskel who was deployed on the goal line for a potential game-sealing score late in the fourth quarter, but the Cowboys came away with a stop. His success as a dual-threat weapon against Dallas can’t be ignored, but Smith seems to be holding off revealing anything until game time. “You mentioned the two-quarterback system,” Smith said to a reporter. “That’s what we did (Sunday). No more than that. We’ll see exactly what we do that gives us the best chance.”

Here’s a fun breakdown of one of the Chiefs’ successful screen-plays from Sunday by ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky

NFL QB Index, Week 15: San Francisco 49ers rookie Brock Purdy soars into top half of rankings | NFL.com

1 - Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs · Year 6 2022 stats: 13 games | 65.8 pct | 4,160 pass yds | 8.1 ypa | 33 pass TD | 11 INT | 280 rush yds | 2 rush TD | 4 fumbles Mahomes stays here by a hair over the surging Jalen Hurts. The Chiefs quarterback, though, was human in Sunday’s weird win over the Broncos, tossing a trio of picks he later called “just three bad decisions.” The Patrick Surtain interception came off a wonderful diving catch. A second pick was the result of what Mahomes called a forced throw to Travis Kelce stolen by a leaping Josey Jewell. The last one cost Kansas City the chance to kick a field goal in the game’s final minutes. Rare miscues by a once-in-a-lifetime talent who spent the rest of Sunday magically flipping the ball through space and making one of the more eye-popping throws all season in the face of incoming destruction. He remains a king of pro football’s vast wilderness.

Chiefs And Raiders Great Marcus Allen Praises Josh Jacobs And Isiah Pacheco | Forbes

While Jacobs is in his contract year, the Chiefs have a promising running back in his first year. Allen said it’s surreal to see someone wearing Tyreek Hill’s former No. 10 jersey but complimented Pacheco’s aggressive, north-and-south style. “I always look at guys to see how they attack the line of scrimmage,” Allen said. “He’s fearless.” Allen still watches football closely, but the sport he now plays is golf. A single-digit handicap, Allen began playing in his 20s but wishes he started as a kid, something that could’ve helped him become an even better golfer. “Especially after 16 years playing professional football, you would hope your swing could repeat itself,” Allen said. “But sometimes your body isn’t cooperating.”

Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill explains two main reasons he left Chiefs, offers warning if teams meet in AFC playoffs | CBS Sports

A lack of targets, Hill said, was one of the main things that fueled his desire to leave town after six highly-productive seasons. Hill was ultimately traded to Miami, where he has gotten the lion’s share of the targets inside Mike McDaniel’s offense. Hill, who has been targeted 139 times through 13 games, is 11 catches shy from matching last year’s career-high of 111 grabs during his final year in Kansas City. “[There’d] be some games where I’d get two targets, I’d get three targets. We’d go into meetings and my coach would be like, ‘We’ve got to get you involved, we’ve got to get you involved,’” Hill said on Club Shay Shay with Shannon Sharpe (h/t Pro Football Talk). “So I’m calling my agent, every week after they say some crazy stuff like that like, ‘Bro, I’ve got to get out of here.’”

2022 NFL Week 15 QB Power Rankings: Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert in top five as Brock Purdy skyrockets | CBS Sports

Week 15 QB Power Rankings 1 - Patrick Mahomes A few of his unnecessary risks made the Chiefs’ win over Denver tougher than it needed to be, but Mahomes still gets the most bang for his buck among all top QBs. No one makes acrobatic adjustments like he does, and Kansas City should be the No. 1 Super Bowl favorite as a result.

NFL Style Rankings: Kelce’s Travis Scott crossover, holiday sweaters and more | The Athletic

2. Patrick Mahomes At first glance, I had a comment about the Chiefs quarterback wearing the royal blue socks and how they were a different variation of blue from his tie and handkerchief — the things most men match socks with, from my observation. Then I noticed that the socks actually perfectly match the blue lines in his plaid suit, and I had to give it to him for that.

Around the NFL

Jets’ Robert Saleh: Zach Wilson to be No. 2 QB for Lions game | ESPN

Wilson, benched Nov. 23 in favor of Mike White, will replace Joe Flacco as the No. 2 quarterback for Sunday’s pivotal game against the Detroit Lions at MetLife Stadium. The decision by coach Robert Saleh, which he announced Wednesday, is significant because White is dealing with a rib injury. He is expected to start the game, Saleh said, although his practice time Wednesday was limited. The Jets haven’t disclosed the exact nature of the injury. White’s injury, coupled with Flacco’s ineffective relief outing Sunday in a 20-12 loss to the Buffalo Bills, seems to have opened the door for Wilson’s elevation, although Saleh called it “a coincidence.”

Odell Beckham Jr. Rumors: WR Leaning Toward Signing with Team in 2023 Free Agency | Bleacher Report

After months of speculation about where Odell Beckham Jr. will play this season, it turns out the three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver is leaning toward not signing with a team until the offseason. Per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the belief among several NFL teams is that Beckham will sit out the entire 2022 season and sign with a team at the start of free agency in March. One team executive told Fowler that Beckham will “be the prize” among free-agent receivers.

In case you missed it on Arrowhead Pride

The Chiefs have a critical flaw — is it fixable?

Giveaways Under Andy Reid, the Chiefs have historically been great at mitigating costly turnovers on offense and special teams. Since head coach Andy Reid took over in Kansas City, the Chiefs have given the ball away at some of the lowest rates in the league — the team has ranked: 2nd, 4th, 2nd, 6th, 1st, 5th, 3rd, 4th, 25th and 27th in fewest giveaways each season. A significant change has come in the last two seasons for the Chiefs, in which they have increased considerably. One of the biggest changes to that number is Mahomes’ interception total which was 13 in 2021 and currently is at 11 in 2022. In 2019 and 2020, the interception numbers were lower for Mahomes. Additionally, the Chiefs are fumbling more in the last two years. The Chiefs were tied for the league lead in fumbles in 2021, and only two teams had more fumbles than the Chiefs in 2022. The notable increase in fumbles this year can be directly correlated to the struggles of the special teams. Special teams have accounted for four of the total team fumbles lost this year, representing half of the team’s total fumbles. The well-documented struggles of Skyy Moore (the punt returner) are part of why the Chiefs rank 27th in total giveaways this season.

A tweet to make you think

From NFL Now: Among the issues set to be discussed by the Competition Committee is whether roughing the passer should be reviewable. pic.twitter.com/NNt245HfvG — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 14, 2022

Follow Arrowhead Pride on Social Media