Chiefs vs. Texans Wednesday injury report: Patrick Mahomes listed with ‘right hand’ designation

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. This week, the Chiefs are on the road to play the Houston Texans on Sunday at Noon Arrowhead Time.
Here is the Chiefs’ first official injury report of the week:
Chiefs
|Player
|Ps
|Injury
|Wed
|Thu
|Fri
|Status
|Kadarius Toney
|WR
|Hamstring
|LP
|-
|-
|-
|Nazeeh Johnson
|S
|Hamstring
|LP
|-
|-
|-
|Trey Smith
|G
|Knee
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Lucas Niang
|T
|Knee
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Isiah Pacheco
|RB
|Shoulder/Quad
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|WR
|Toe
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Patrick Mahomes
|QB
|Right Hand
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Nick Bolton
|LB
|Groin
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|L'Jarius Sneed
|CB
|Calf
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Jaylen Watson
|CB
|Hand
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Deon Bush
|S
|Elbow
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Justin Reid
|S
|Shoulder
|FP
|-
|-
|-
Texans
|Player
|Ps
|Injury
|Wed
|Thu
|Fri
|Status
|Justin McCray
|G
|Hamstring
|DNP
|-
|-
|-
|Laremy Tunsil
|OT
|Illness
|DNP
|-
|-
|-
|Dameon Pierce
|RB
|Ankle
|DNP
|-
|-
|-
|Nico Collins
|WR
|Foot
|DNP
|-
|-
|-
|Brandin Cooks
|WR
|Calf
|DNP
|-
|-
|-
|Maliek Collins
|DT
|NIR-Rest
|DNP
|-
|-
|-
|Jerry Hughes
|DE
|NIR-Rest
|DNP
|-
|-
|-
|Mario Addison
|DL
|NIR-Rest
|DNP
|-
|-
|-
|Steven Nelson
|CB
|Foot
|DNP
|-
|-
|-
|Derek Stingley Jr.
|CB
|Hamstring
|DNP
|-
|-
|-
|Kenyon Green
|G
|Ankle
|LP
|-
|-
|-
|Kurt Hinish
|DT
|Shoulder
|LP
|-
|-
|-
|Roy Lopez
|DT
|Hip
|LP
|-
|-
|-
|Taylor Stallworth
|DT
|Calf
|LP
|-
|-
|-
|Troy Hairston
|FB
|Chest
|FP
|-
|-
|-
Some notes
- The Chiefs had two limited participants in Wednesday’s practice: wide receiver Kadarius Toney (hamstring) and defensive back Nazeeh Johnson (hamstring). More on Toney’s slowly-but-surely improving health here.
- The most alarming part of Wednesday’s injury report is quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ appearance on it with a “right hand” designation. It is a good sign that he was a full participant — meaning he will be OK to play on Sunday against the Texans — but we should get more information on Friday, when head coach Andy Reid speaks to the media.
- As a reminder: despite wide receiver Mecole Hardman returning to the practice field, he remains on injured reserve, so Kansas City does not have to list him on the report.
- On the Texans’ side, key wide receivers Brandin Cooks (calf) and Nico Collins (foot) did not practice on Wednesday, and neither did running back Dameon Pierce (ankle). Texans head coach Lovie Smith said he is unsure when all three will be back, which means they are unlikely to play on Sunday.
- Left tackle Laremy Tunsil (illness) and cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (hamstring) also missed practice on Wednesday.
- Some old friends — defensive back Steven Nelson (foot), who did not practice, and defensive lineman Taylor Stallworth (calf), who was limited — appeared on the injury report Wednesday.
