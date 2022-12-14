Chiefs vs. Texans Wednesday injury report: Patrick Mahomes listed with ‘right hand’ designation

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. This week, the Chiefs are on the road to play the Houston Texans on Sunday at Noon Arrowhead Time.

Here is the Chiefs’ first official injury report of the week:

Chiefs

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Kadarius Toney WR Hamstring LP - - - Nazeeh Johnson S Hamstring LP - - - Trey Smith G Knee FP - - - Lucas Niang T Knee FP - - - Isiah Pacheco RB Shoulder/Quad FP - - - JuJu Smith-Schuster WR Toe FP - - - Patrick Mahomes QB Right Hand FP - - - Nick Bolton LB Groin FP - - - L'Jarius Sneed CB Calf FP - - - Jaylen Watson CB Hand FP - - - Deon Bush S Elbow FP - - - Justin Reid S Shoulder FP - - -

Texans

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Justin McCray G Hamstring DNP - - - Laremy Tunsil OT Illness DNP - - - Dameon Pierce RB Ankle DNP - - - Nico Collins WR Foot DNP - - - Brandin Cooks WR Calf DNP - - - Maliek Collins DT NIR-Rest DNP - - - Jerry Hughes DE NIR-Rest DNP - - - Mario Addison DL NIR-Rest DNP - - - Steven Nelson CB Foot DNP - - - Derek Stingley Jr. CB Hamstring DNP - - - Kenyon Green G Ankle LP - - - Kurt Hinish DT Shoulder LP - - - Roy Lopez DT Hip LP - - - Taylor Stallworth DT Calf LP - - - Troy Hairston FB Chest FP - - -

Some notes