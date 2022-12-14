 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chiefs vs. Texans Wednesday injury report: Patrick Mahomes listed with ‘right hand’ designation

This Sunday afternoon, Kansas City is on the road to face Houston.

By Pete Sweeney
Kansas City Chiefs v Denver Broncos Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. This week, the Chiefs are on the road to play the Houston Texans on Sunday at Noon Arrowhead Time.

Here is the Chiefs’ first official injury report of the week:

Chiefs

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status
Kadarius Toney WR Hamstring LP - - -
Nazeeh Johnson S Hamstring LP - - -
Trey Smith G Knee FP - - -
Lucas Niang T Knee FP - - -
Isiah Pacheco RB Shoulder/Quad FP - - -
JuJu Smith-Schuster WR Toe FP - - -
Patrick Mahomes QB Right Hand FP - - -
Nick Bolton LB Groin FP - - -
L'Jarius Sneed CB Calf FP - - -
Jaylen Watson CB Hand FP - - -
Deon Bush S Elbow FP - - -
Justin Reid S Shoulder FP - - -

Texans

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status
Justin McCray G Hamstring DNP - - -
Laremy Tunsil OT Illness DNP - - -
Dameon Pierce RB Ankle DNP - - -
Nico Collins WR Foot DNP - - -
Brandin Cooks WR Calf DNP - - -
Maliek Collins DT NIR-Rest DNP - - -
Jerry Hughes DE NIR-Rest DNP - - -
Mario Addison DL NIR-Rest DNP - - -
Steven Nelson CB Foot DNP - - -
Derek Stingley Jr. CB Hamstring DNP - - -
Kenyon Green G Ankle LP - - -
Kurt Hinish DT Shoulder LP - - -
Roy Lopez DT Hip LP - - -
Taylor Stallworth DT Calf LP - - -
Troy Hairston FB Chest FP - - -

Some notes

  • The Chiefs had two limited participants in Wednesday’s practice: wide receiver Kadarius Toney (hamstring) and defensive back Nazeeh Johnson (hamstring). More on Toney’s slowly-but-surely improving health here.
  • The most alarming part of Wednesday’s injury report is quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ appearance on it with a “right hand” designation. It is a good sign that he was a full participant — meaning he will be OK to play on Sunday against the Texans — but we should get more information on Friday, when head coach Andy Reid speaks to the media.
  • As a reminder: despite wide receiver Mecole Hardman returning to the practice field, he remains on injured reserve, so Kansas City does not have to list him on the report.
  • On the Texans’ side, key wide receivers Brandin Cooks (calf) and Nico Collins (foot) did not practice on Wednesday, and neither did running back Dameon Pierce (ankle). Texans head coach Lovie Smith said he is unsure when all three will be back, which means they are unlikely to play on Sunday.
  • Left tackle Laremy Tunsil (illness) and cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (hamstring) also missed practice on Wednesday.
  • Some old friends — defensive back Steven Nelson (foot), who did not practice, and defensive lineman Taylor Stallworth (calf), who was limited — appeared on the injury report Wednesday.

