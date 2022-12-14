In Week 15, the Chiefs hope to grab a playoff berth against last-place Texans

In the NFL season’s Week 15, the Kansas City Chiefs are on the road for the third straight week to face the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.

This will be the 14th meeting between the two clubs since 2002 — when the Texans adopted the name originally given to the Chiefs when it began as the Dallas franchise of the American Football League in 1960.

Two of the last six matchups have been in the playoffs. Following the 2015 season, the Chiefs won their first playoff game in 22 years when running back Knile Davis returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown, beginning a 30-0 Wild Card rout of the Texans in Houston. Then in the Divisional round game following the 2019 season, the Texans jumped out to a 24-0 lead at Arrowhead before a 58-yard kickoff return by Mecole Hardman — and brilliant special-teams plays by safety Daniel Sorensen on successive Houston drives — triggered a thrilling 51-31 comeback victory that led to Kansas City’s first Super Bowl win in 50 years.

This game, however, isn’t likely to be nearly as momentous as either of those. The Chiefs come into the game with a 10-3 record that is tied for the best in the AFC — while Houston’s 1-11-1 record is the conference’s worst.

Kansas City needs a victory to clinch a playoff berth — and stay in the running for the AFC’s No. 1 seed — while the Texans are trying to finish a disastrous season with some kind of success. They took a step in that direction in Week 14, managing to get a 23-20 fourth-quarter lead on the road against the 9-3 Dallas Cowboys. But then they failed to score on a fourth-and-goal at the Cowboys’ three-yard line with less than four minutes remaining. With 46 seconds left, Dallas finished off the game with an Ezekiel Elliott touchdown run to claim a 27-23 win.