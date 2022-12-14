Chiefs-Broncos snap counts: JuJu Smith-Schuster and Justin Watson lead wideouts

Last Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs held on for a 34-28 victory over the Denver Broncos.

Let’s see how the Chiefs used their players in the season’s 10th win.

Starters (offensive): TE Travis Kelce, LT Orlando Brown Jr., LG Joe Thuney, C Creed Humphrey, RG Trey Smith, RT Andrew Wylie, WR Justin Watson, WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, QB Patrick Mahomes and RB Isiah Pacheco.

Starters (defensive): DE George Karlaftis, DT Derrick Nnadi, DT Chris Jones, DE Frank Clark, LB Nick Bolton, LB Willie Gay Jr., LB Leo Chenal, CB L’Jarius Sneed, CB Trent McDuffie, S Juan Thornhill and S Justin Reid.

Did not play: RB Ronald Jones and QB Chad Henne.

Inactive: QB Shane Buechele, WR Kadarius Toney, DE Joshua Kaindoh, T Geron Christian, T Darian Kinnard and DE Malik Herring.

Offensive takeaways

On the offensive line, Orlando Brown Jr., Joe Thuney (back after missing two games), Creed Humphrey, Trey Smith and Andrew Wylie all played every offensive snap. Lucas Niang and Nick Allegrettio played only on special teams. After being active for two games, rookie Darian Kinnard sat this one out.

Fullback Michael Burton’s use was in a normal range — but for the first time since the game against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 7, he was used only on running plays.

After four weeks in which the Chiefs had emphasized running the ball a bit more often — with running plays taking up 42-46% of the total snaps — they reverted to form with a 66/34 run/pass split against Denver. Rookie running back Isiah Pacheco got the starting nod for the seventh consecutive game — but as we sometimes see, Jerick McKinnon was used more often. Also as usual: Pacheco got a higher percentage of snaps on running plays, while McKinnon’s use tended to be on passing plays.

Running back Ronald Jones was active for the third consecutive game, but did not see the field.

Among the tight ends, Travis Kelce and Noah Gray spent the second straight game being used equally often for passing and running plays — while for the first time since Week 7, Jody Fortson tended towards running snaps. As the season has progressed, Gray has made a stronger and stronger case for being used as an all-around tight end.

With JuJu Smith Shuster back to full health, the Chiefs seem to be settling into a pattern where he and Justin Watson get the most use, while Marquez Valdes-Scantling (with an emphasis on passing plays) and rookie Skyy Moore (with an emphasis on running plays) get the rest. All four have been lining up all over the field — demonstrating that Kansas City’s wideouts are expected to know everything about every play in the book.

Practice squad wideout Ihmir Smith-Marsette was elevated to the roster for the Broncos, getting just three snaps with both the offensive and special teams units.

After missing three games with a hamstring injury, Kadarius Toney might be back in the lineup for Week 15 against the Houston Texans. It will be interesting to see how that affects snap distribution among the wideouts.

Defensive takeaways

As usual, the starting safeties (Juan Thornhill and Justin Reid) and the starting cornerbacks (Trent McDuffie and L’Jarius Sneed) were on the field for virtually every defensive play.

As we normally see, Sneed played mostly in the slot — and when he did, another corner played on the outside. During the previous two games, that responsibility fell almost exclusively to Joshua Williams. Against Denver, he had just over half of those outside reps — while Jaylen Watson handled the rest.

Rookie safety Bryan Cook was on the field for 26% of the defensive plays, getting back into his typical range of use.

At the second level, linebacker Nick Bolton played every snap. Willie Gay Jr. was in the low side of his normal range. Veteran Darius Harris and rookie Leo Chenal picked up the slack.

Incidentally, Chenal (and fellow rookie linebacker Jack Cochrane) have become special-teams workhorses. They — along with veteran defensive backs Chris Lammons and Deon Bush, Bryan Cook and Noah Gray — are getting most of the work in Dave Toub’s units.

Just as in the previous two games, defensive coordinator Steve Spagnulo overloaded the line with edge rushers. The team averaged 2.30 defensive ends on every play — not far off the season-high of 2.46 against the Los Angeles Rams — and according to Pro Football Focus, defensive tackle Chris Jones was on the outside for 60% of his snaps against the Broncos.

Jones’ total use was a little on the low side of his typical range — and somewhat interestingly, was tilted toward running plays. Elsewhere on the interior, Khalen Saunders continued to get a bit more work than Derrick Nnadi — and defensive line coach Joe Cullen put new defensive tackle Brandon Williams right to work. Over the course of the season, departed tackle Taylor Stallworth was never on the field for more than 18% of the snaps — but Williams had 22% in his first outing.

Data

Offense

Offense All Pass Run Total 67

(100%) 44

(100%) 23

(100%) Orlando Brown Jr. 67

(100%) 44

(100%) 23

(100%) Creed Humphrey 67

(100%) 44

(100%) 23

(100%) Patrick Mahomes 67

(100%) 44

(100%) 23

(100%) Trey Smith 67

(100%) 44

(100%) 23

(100%) Joe Thuney 67

(100%) 44

(100%) 23

(100%) Andrew Wylie 67

(100%) 44

(100%) 23

(100%) Travis Kelce 54

(81%) 36

(82%) 18

(78%) JuJu Smith-Schuster 54

(81%) 38

(86%) 16

(70%) Justin Watson 43

(64%) 31

(70%) 12

(52%) Noah Gray 39

(58%) 24

(55%) 15

(65%) Jerick McKinnon 38

(57%) 28

(64%) 10

(43%) Marquez Valdes-Scantling 35

(52%) 33

(75%) 2

(9%) Isiah Pacheco 29

(43%) 16

(36%) 13

(57%) Skyy Moore 26

(39%) 11

(25%) 15

(65%) Jody Fortson 10

(15%) 3

(7%) 7

(30%) Michael Burton 4

(6%) 0

(0%) 4

(17%) Ihmir Smith-Marsette 3

(4%) 0

(0%) 3

(13%)

Defense

Defense All Pass Run Total 69

(100%) 50

(100%) 19

(100%) Nick Bolton 69

(100%) 50

(100%) 19

(100%) L'Jarius Sneed 69

(100%) 50

(100%) 19

(100%) Juan Thornhill 69

(100%) 50

(100%) 19

(100%) Trent McDuffie 68

(99%) 49

(98%) 19

(100%) Justin Reid 68

(99%) 49

(98%) 19

(100%) Frank Clark 56

(81%) 40

(80%) 16

(84%) Chris Jones 48

(70%) 32

(64%) 16

(84%) Willie Gay Jr. 44

(64%) 33

(66%) 11

(58%) George Karlaftis 43

(62%) 31

(62%) 12

(63%) Joshua Williams 36

(52%) 27

(54%) 9

(47%) Michael Danna 33

(48%) 24

(48%) 9

(47%) Khalen Saunders 33

(48%) 25

(50%) 8

(42%) Carlos Dunlap 27

(39%) 20

(40%) 7

(37%) Jaylen Watson 24

(35%) 16

(32%) 8

(42%) Derrick Nnadi 23

(33%) 17

(34%) 6

(32%) Bryan Cook 18

(26%) 13

(26%) 5

(26%) Brandon Williams 15

(22%) 13

(26%) 2

(11%) Leo Chenal 8

(12%) 6

(12%) 2

(11%) Darius Harris 8

(12%) 5

(10%) 3

(16%)

Special Teams

Special Teams Snaps Total 32

(100%) Leo Chenal 26

(81%) Chris Lammons 26

(81%) Deon Bush 23

(72%) Jack Cochrane 22

(69%) Bryan Cook 22

(69%) Noah Gray 21

(66%) Jody Fortson 19

(59%) Joshua Williams 18

(56%) Michael Burton 15

(47%) Darius Harris 14

(44%) Harrison Butker 13

(41%) Jaylen Watson 12

(38%) Nazeeh Johnson 10

(31%) Tommy Townsend 9

(28%) James Winchester 9

(28%) Jerick McKinnon 8

(25%) Trent McDuffie 7

(22%) Justin Watson 7

(22%) Nick Allegretti 6

(19%) Orlando Brown Jr. 6

(19%) Creed Humphrey 6

(19%) Lucas Niang 6

(19%) Trey Smith 6

(19%) Prince Tega Wanogho 6

(19%) Andrew Wylie 6

(19%) Isiah Pacheco 5

(16%) Nick Bolton 4

(13%) Michael Danna 4

(13%) George Karlaftis 4

(13%) Derrick Nnadi 4

(13%) Justin Reid 4

(13%) Khalen Saunders 4

(13%)

All Snaps

All Snaps Off Def ST Total Total 67

(100%) 69

(100%) 32

(100%) 168

(100%) Nick Allegretti 0

(0%) 0

(0%) 6

(19%) 6

(4%) Nick Bolton 0

(0%) 69

(100%) 4

(13%) 73

(43%) Orlando Brown Jr. 67

(100%) 0

(0%) 6

(19%) 73

(43%) Michael Burton 4

(6%) 0

(0%) 15

(47%) 19

(11%) Deon Bush 0

(0%) 0

(0%) 23

(72%) 23

(14%) Harrison Butker 0

(0%) 0

(0%) 13

(41%) 13

(8%) Leo Chenal 0

(0%) 8

(12%) 26

(81%) 34

(20%) Frank Clark 0

(0%) 56

(81%) 0

(0%) 56

(33%) Jack Cochrane 0

(0%) 0

(0%) 22

(69%) 22

(13%) Bryan Cook 0

(0%) 18

(26%) 22

(69%) 40

(24%) Michael Danna 0

(0%) 33

(48%) 4

(13%) 37

(22%) Carlos Dunlap 0

(0%) 27

(39%) 0

(0%) 27

(16%) Jody Fortson 10

(15%) 0

(0%) 19

(59%) 29

(17%) Willie Gay Jr. 0

(0%) 44

(64%) 0

(0%) 44

(26%) Noah Gray 39

(58%) 0

(0%) 21

(66%) 60

(36%) Darius Harris 0

(0%) 8

(12%) 14

(44%) 22

(13%) Creed Humphrey 67

(100%) 0

(0%) 6

(19%) 73

(43%) Nazeeh Johnson 0

(0%) 0

(0%) 10

(31%) 10

(6%) Chris Jones 0

(0%) 48

(70%) 0

(0%) 48

(29%) George Karlaftis 0

(0%) 43

(62%) 4

(13%) 47

(28%) Travis Kelce 54

(81%) 0

(0%) 0

(0%) 54

(32%) Chris Lammons 0

(0%) 0

(0%) 26

(81%) 26

(15%) Patrick Mahomes 67

(100%) 0

(0%) 0

(0%) 67

(40%) Trent McDuffie 0

(0%) 68

(99%) 7

(22%) 75

(45%) Jerick McKinnon 38

(57%) 0

(0%) 8

(25%) 46

(27%) Skyy Moore 26

(39%) 0

(0%) 0

(0%) 26

(15%) Lucas Niang 0

(0%) 0

(0%) 6

(19%) 6

(4%) Derrick Nnadi 0

(0%) 23

(33%) 4

(13%) 27

(16%) Isiah Pacheco 29

(43%) 0

(0%) 5

(16%) 34

(20%) Justin Reid 0

(0%) 68

(99%) 4

(13%) 72

(43%) Khalen Saunders 0

(0%) 33

(48%) 4

(13%) 37

(22%) Trey Smith 67

(100%) 0

(0%) 6

(19%) 73

(43%) JuJu Smith-Schuster 54

(81%) 0

(0%) 0

(0%) 54

(32%) L'Jarius Sneed 0

(0%) 69

(100%) 0

(0%) 69

(41%) Juan Thornhill 0

(0%) 69

(100%) 0

(0%) 69

(41%) Joe Thuney 67

(100%) 0

(0%) 0

(0%) 67

(40%) Tommy Townsend 0

(0%) 0

(0%) 9

(28%) 9

(5%) Marquez Valdes-Scantling 35

(52%) 0

(0%) 0

(0%) 35

(21%) Prince Tega Wanogho 0

(0%) 0

(0%) 6

(19%) 6

(4%) Jaylen Watson 0

(0%) 24

(35%) 12

(38%) 36

(21%) Justin Watson 43

(64%) 0

(0%) 7

(22%) 50

(30%) Brandon Williams 0

(0%) 15

(22%) 0

(0%) 15

(9%) Joshua Williams 0

(0%) 36

(52%) 18

(56%) 54

(32%) James Winchester 0

(0%) 0

(0%) 9

(28%) 9

(5%) Andrew Wylie 67

(100%) 0

(0%) 6

(19%) 73

(43%) Ihmir Smith-Marsette 3

(4%) 0

(0%) 0

(0%) 3

(2%)

Editor’s Note: Arrowhead Pride obtains snap count data from the NFL’s game stats and information system, which allows us to break out snap counts by run or pass on offensive and defensive plays. Because GSIS data ignores plays that were nullified by penalties, total offensive and defensive snap counts will vary from other sources, which get their data from NFL Gamebooks