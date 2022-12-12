Andy Reid roundup: 4 takeaways from the Chiefs’ head coach

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid met with the media over a Zoom conference call on Monday, less than 24 hours after the team’s 34-28 win over the Denver Broncos.

In his opening statement, Reid noted he thought the team was ready to play and Patrick Mahomes’ two second-quarter interceptions allowed the Broncos to get back in the game. He also noted the defense needed to be better — even on short fields. He then said the most important thing was that the Chiefs ultimately won the football game.

Reid then took questions, which we have rounded up in four takeaways:

The head coach likes the one-two running back punch of rookie Isiah Pacheco and veteran Jerick McKinnon.

Pacheco finished the game with 13 carries for 70 yards. McKinnon had his best game of the season, with seven catches for 112 yards and two touchdowns, as well as six catches for 22 yards.

“They do complement each other,” said Reid. “Completely two different types of game, and we’ll just keep bringing Pacheco along as we go. I also feel [Ronald] Jones, who we have sitting on the bench, is a good player, so it’s really a pretty good situation right there at the position. Knock on wood but you have a good balance there.”

The Chiefs also have running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire on injured reserve, as well as Melvin Gordon on the practice squad.

Reid talked through some of the struggles his young defensive back corps had on Sunday.

The Chiefs’ young secondary had problems handling wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, and really, the Broncos’ passing attack in general. The Chiefs surrendered 247 yards and three touchdowns to Russell Wilson and another 16 yards and a touchdown to Brett Rypien.

“What you’re seeing just around the league is some of these long balls that we either had the holding on — or it hit us in the facemask — those type of things,” said Reid. “Defending those is tough, even for the best of the best. And so, I kind of put those aside and just keep working on those after practice and during practice. We can get some extra throws with the quarterbacks after practice. And then during practice, let’s have those scripted in so they have an opportunity to track them. You can’t get enough of them.

“Now the other stuff we’ve got the — I’m seeing improvement — the breaks on the ball, the learning the indicators on the break on the ball. That’s one of the bigger struggles for a young guy, but I’m seeing guys get better at that. And that means that they’re studying more and understanding some of the fundamentals of tape of playing the receiver position which becomes important [while] playing either corner or safety.”

The Chiefs also intercepted both Broncos quarterbacks, including a pick from linebacker Willie Gay Jr. that went for six points.

With Sunday’s victory, the Chiefs have now had eight seasons in a row of 10 regular-season wins.

Reid also had a 10-win season in 2013 before winning nine games in 2014. As to be expected, he turned to attention to his ownership, coaching staff and players.

“I’ve been blessed to be with good organizations (Philadelphia and Kansas City),” said Reid. “I want to make sure people understand that — because it’s not one person; it’s all of us kind of pulling together. I think that’s kind of the strength of the places that I’ve been lucky enough to be at — and surely here — is [that] we’re all kind of pulling in the same direction; there’s not a lot of interference going on. In order to do this, you’ve got to have the players, you’ve got to have the people that are bringing in the players and then you’ve got to have the coaching staff.

“It all starts with the owner and how he presents things to you and allows you to do certain things. But those other pieces, too, become very important that there has to be a balance there where those people get along — not that they’re necessarily going out at night and partying — that they actually work well together. I’ve been lucky enough to be a part of that.”

Reid had one word to describe the latest accomplishment of tight end Travis Kelce.

“Spectacular.”

