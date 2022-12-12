Andy Reid has one word for Travis Kelce’s latest accomplishment: spectacular

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce spoke to reporters after accomplishing several feats on Sunday — with 71 receiving yards, he reached more than 10,000 in his career, continuing to solidify his case to be a first-ballot Pro Football Hall of Famer.

And with 17 yards a safe number to assume for Kelce next week against the Houston Texans, he will pass Shannon Sharpe’s career yardage total (10,060) to stand alone at No. 4 on the tight end’s list for all-time receiving yardage. In addition, Kelce now has more than 1,000 yards on the season for the seventh straight year, three more seasons than the next tight ends in line at four: Tony Gonzalez, Rob Gronkowski and Jason Witten.

Kelce weighed in on his mind-blowing numbers after the game; head coach Andy Reid had a night to sleep on it before sharing his feelings early Monday afternoon.

“That one with Kelce last night, I thought, ‘Those are big numbers now,’ when you start talking about 10,000 receiving yards,” said Reid. “That’s a pretty good haul for a career, and then when you start stringing them together like he has — 1,000 yards for seven straight years. That’s pretty spectacular, too.”

The Chiefs drafted Kelce in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft, but due to injury, he really didn’t get a chance to play until his second season in 2014.

On Monday, Reid also recalled what the remembered from watching the now-33-year-old as a college football player at Cincinnati.

“I thought he was really spectacular in college,” said Reid. “I had a chance to watch him in college when he was playing against Temple, where my son played, and then his brother (Jason Kelce), obviously — I had him and drafted him at Philly. I thought watching him at Cincinnati, I go, ‘This kid has a chance to be really something special,’ and I know (former Chiefs general manager) [John] Dorsey agreed with that.”

As it played out, Reid and Dorsey couldn’t have been more correct.