10 things overheard as the Chiefs defeated the Broncos

On Sunday afternoon, the Kansas City Chiefs held on for a 34-28 victory over the Denver Broncos to go 10-3 on the season. Here are some of the things you might have overheard during the victory.
- “Russell, how does it feel to be so horrible it actually affects what time the kickoff takes place?”
- “Kirk Cousins is wondering who he needs to call to get his games moved out of primetime.”
- “Before they flexed out, NBC should’ve remembered that the Chiefs’ defense can turn any lead into a close game.”
- “It’s a shame the Chiefs’ defense won’t be at the Pro Bowl. They’d fit right in with the new ‘No Tackling’ rule.”
- “Is it possible to vote for Mahomes as MVP of the NFL, but Jerick McKinnon as MVP of the Chiefs?”
- “Since Matt Patricia didn’t have a game today, Andy Reid invited him to call the offensive plays in the second half.”
- “I guess Patrick Mahomes’ no-look pass inspired him to throw the rest of his passes with his eyes closed.”
- “The Chiefs nominated Patrick Mahomes as ‘Walter Payton Man of the Year’ after he generously donated three interceptions to the Broncos.”
- “It’s sad to realize that as much as the Chiefs’ defense was looking forward to facing Russell Wilson, Russell Wilson was looking forward to facing Chiefs’ defense.”
- “5… 4… 3… 2… 1… Zero! No, that’s not the game clock. It’s the Broncos’ playoff chances.”
Loading comments...