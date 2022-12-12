10 things overheard as the Chiefs defeated the Broncos

On Sunday afternoon, the Kansas City Chiefs held on for a 34-28 victory over the Denver Broncos to go 10-3 on the season. Here are some of the things you might have overheard during the victory.

“Russell, how does it feel to be so horrible it actually affects what time the kickoff takes place?” “Kirk Cousins is wondering who he needs to call to get his games moved out of primetime.” “Before they flexed out, NBC should’ve remembered that the Chiefs’ defense can turn any lead into a close game.” “It’s a shame the Chiefs’ defense won’t be at the Pro Bowl. They’d fit right in with the new ‘No Tackling’ rule.” “Is it possible to vote for Mahomes as MVP of the NFL, but Jerick McKinnon as MVP of the Chiefs?” “Since Matt Patricia didn’t have a game today, Andy Reid invited him to call the offensive plays in the second half.” “I guess Patrick Mahomes’ no-look pass inspired him to throw the rest of his passes with his eyes closed.” “The Chiefs nominated Patrick Mahomes as ‘Walter Payton Man of the Year’ after he generously donated three interceptions to the Broncos.” “It’s sad to realize that as much as the Chiefs’ defense was looking forward to facing Russell Wilson, Russell Wilson was looking forward to facing Chiefs’ defense.” “5… 4… 3… 2… 1… Zero! No, that’s not the game clock. It’s the Broncos’ playoff chances.”