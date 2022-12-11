Chiefs open as 14-point favorites over the Texans in Week 15

This coming Sunday, the 10-3 Kansas City Chiefs will spend their third consecutive week on the road, visiting the 1-11-1 Houston Texans for a Week 15 matchup. Kickoff is scheduled for Noon Arrowhead Time.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Kansas City has opened as a 14-point favorite in the game.

In Week 14, the Chiefs opened as 8.5-point favorites for their road game against the Denver Broncos, winning 34-28 after leading 27-0 in the second quarter. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw three interceptions in the game — two of which the Broncos were able to turn into scoring drives at the end of the first half — while Chiefs’ linebacker Willie Gay contributed a 47-yard interception return for a touchdown.

The Texans are coming off a 27-23 road loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. Looking for their second win of the season against the 9-3 Cowboys, Houston was leading 23-20 when they failed to score on a fourth-and-goal at the Dallas three-yard line with less than four minutes remaining. Dallas marched down the field, sealing the win with an Ezekiel Elliott touchdown run with 46 seconds remaining.