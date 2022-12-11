Filed under: WATCH: Patrick Mahomes buys time for ridiculous touchdown pass By Pete Sweeney@pgsween Dec 11, 2022, 5:30pm CST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: WATCH: Patrick Mahomes buys time for ridiculous touchdown pass Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Looking like Mahomes foot is ok. pic.twitter.com/5OQ6Da1gOc— Arrowhead Pride (@ArrowheadPride) December 11, 2022 A backyard football touchdown for Patrick Mahomes and JuJu Smith-Schuster. More From Arrowhead Pride Loading comments...
Loading comments...