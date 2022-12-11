AP Rapid Reaction LIVE: Let’s talk Chiefs and Broncos

Patrick Mahomes added another throw to his highlight reel, Travis Kelce secured a few milestones and the defense made a big play at the end as the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Denver Broncos 34-28.

Mahomes’ unbelievable play was an underhanded no-look toss to Jerick McKinnon, resulting in a 56-yard touchdown. McKinnon was one of Mahomes’ more reliable targets on the day.

Not from this planet pic.twitter.com/JICmMErciE — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) December 11, 2022

Kelce’s first catch of the day went for 38 yards, making him only the fifth tight end to eclipse 10,000 receiving yards. That same catch gave him his seventh straight 1,000-yard season.

Even on a play where Willie Gay Jr. was in Rusell Wilson’s eyesight, the linebacker was able to intercept a pass and return it for a touchdown. Wilson was hit nine different times — and six of those hits were sacks. Juan Thornhill, Chris Jones, George Karlaftis, Frank Clark, Brandon Williams, Darius Harris and Mike Danna all took Wilson to the ground.

