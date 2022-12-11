Filed under: WATCH: It’s another Hall of Fame reel highlight for Patrick Mahomes By Pete Sweeney@pgsween Dec 11, 2022, 4:00pm CST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: WATCH: It’s another Hall of Fame reel highlight for Patrick Mahomes Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Play of the Year (again) pic.twitter.com/6TYTX0qjbI— Arrowhead Pride (@ArrowheadPride) December 11, 2022 Plays like this are expected at this point. More From Arrowhead Pride Loading comments...
Loading comments...