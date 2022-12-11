Chiefs-Broncos: Kadarius Toney out, but Joe Thuney will play

The Kansas City Chiefs have released their list of inactive players for Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos in Colorado. As expected, wide receiver Kadarius Toney (hamstring) will miss the game. But left guard Joe Thuney (ankle) will suit up in Denver.
Here are our inactives for today's matchup against the Broncos:— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) December 11, 2022
QB Shane Buechele
WR Kadarius Toney
DE Joshua Kaindoh
T Geron Christian
T Darian Kinnard
DE Malik Herring
Both Toney and Thuney were listed as questionable in Friday’s final injury report — but then on Saturday, the Chiefs downgraded Toney’s status to out. This is the third straight week in which Thuney had been listed as questionable — nut in each of the previous games, he was held out. This is the third consecutive week that Toney has been designated out before game day.
On Saturday, Kansas City elevated practice squad wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette to the active roster. As an elevated player, he will automatically be returned to the team’s practice squad after the game. He is active for the contest.
The Broncos have also released their list of inactives. Wide receiver Courtland Sutton (hamstring), linebacker Dakota Allen (hamstring) and tight end Andrew Beck (hamstring/illness) will all sit out. So will guard Dalton Risner (shoulder/back). But nose tackle D.J. Jones (shoulder) and linebacker Justin Strnad (knee) will be available.
Here are the Broncos’ inactives for today’s game:— Matt McMullen (@KCChiefs_Matt) December 11, 2022
CB Michael Ojemudia
WR Courtland Sutton
LB Dakota Allen
OG Dalton Risner
FB Andrew Beck
DL Eyioma Uwazurike
DL Elijah Garcia
Sutton, Allen and Beck were all declared out on Friday. Risner and Jones Strnad had all been listed as questionable.
Denver has elevated linebacker Harvey Langi and guard Netane Muti from the practice squad for the matchup. Both will dress for the game.
Loading comments...