Filed under: Chiefs-Broncos: Second half discussion By John Dixon@Arrowheadphones Dec 11, 2022, 4:33pm CST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Chiefs-Broncos: Second half discussion Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images The Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos continue their Week 14 matchup. What are you thinking during the second half? If you need the first half discussion, here it is. More From Arrowhead Pride Loading comments...
Loading comments...