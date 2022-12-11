 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Early games discussion

By John Dixon
/ new
Tennessee Titans v Philadelphia Eagles Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs play the Denver Broncos at 3:05 p.m. Arrowhead Time on CBS — locally on KCTV/5. While we wait for that game, there’s plenty of Week 14 NFL action to absorb.

Let’s talk about these games!

More From Arrowhead Pride

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Arrowhead Pride Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your Kansas City Chiefs news from Arrowhead Pride