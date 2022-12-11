Travis Kelce joins 2 exclusive groups of NFL legends

Going into Sunday’s matchup against the Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was on the brink of two significant career milestones: exceeding 10,000 career receiving yards and collecting his seventh consecutive 1,000-yard season.

In the first quarter of the game, a 38-yard pass from Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes pushed the All-Pro tight end over both of those thresholds.

Here’s the history making catch for Travis Kelce. Joining Tony Gonzalez, Jason Witten, Shannon Sharpe and Antonio Gates #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/5OBAW7TRZv — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) December 11, 2022

Kelce becomes the 52nd player in NFL history to accumulate 10,000 career yards — and only the fifth tight end to do so. Going into Sunday, former Kansas City tight end Tony Gonzalez led that exclusive group with 15,127 yards — followed by Jason Witten (13,046), Antonio Gates (11,841) and Shannon Sharpe (10,060). With an 87-yard performance during Sunday’s game, Kelce will move ahead of Sharpe on the all-time tight end list.

According to Pro Football Reference, just 27 NFL players have ever had seven 1,000-yard seasons. Of those, only 10 have had seven consecutive 1,000-yard performances. Kelce now becomes the 11th player on that list, tied with four other players in fourth place for the longest streak of 1,000-yard seasons in NFL history.

Jerry Rice (11) 1986-1996

Tim Brown (9) 1993-2001

Mike Evans (8) 2014-2021 (active)

Torry Holt (8) 2000-2007

Marvin Harrison (8) 1999-2006

Cris Carter (8) 1993-2000

Jimmy Smith (7) 1996-2002

Brandon Marshall (7) 2007-2013

Reggie Wayne (7) 2004-2010

Lance Alworth (7) 1963-1969

Travis Kelce (7) 2016-2022 (active)

Kelce is the only tight end among them. There have been 333 NFL players who have accumulated over 1,000 receiving yards in a season. Only 26 were tight ends. No other tight end has ever had more than four 1,000-yard seasons — much less seven.

With every career milestone that becomes visible in his rear-view mirror, it becomes more obvious that Kelce will one day be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The only remaining question may be whether his older brother — Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce — will get there first.