Chiefs vs. Broncos: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

Everything you need to know to watch Kansas City take on Denver in Week 14.

By John Dixon
Kansas City Chiefs v Denver Broncos Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

The Game

For their Week 14 game, the Kansas City Chiefs travel to Colorado to fame a familiar AFC West opponent: the Denver Broncos. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:05 p.m. Arrowhead Time. The game is being carried on CBS — locally on KCTV/5.

Sunday’s game will mark the 124th meeting between the two teams, which have been division rivals since the formation of the American Football League in 1960. Through the 2014 season, Kansas City held only a 56-53 regular-season edge over Denver — but after a streak of 13 consecutive victories that began in 2015 under head coach Andy Reid, the Chiefs now have a 69-54 record against the Broncos.

That was expected to change in 2022, after Denver executed a blockbuster trade with the Seattle Seahawks, giving up quarterback Drew Lock, defensive end Shelby Harris, tight end Noah Fant — along with a package of five draft picks that included with two first-rounders — for nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson. With a Super Bowl-winning quarterback leading the offense, the team was widely expected to give Kansas City a significant challenge in the AFC West.

But under first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett, the Broncos dropped their season opener to the Seahawks 17-16. After winning their next two games, they lost four straight — and then after a Week 8 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars, lost another four games to compile a 3-9 record that ranks fourth in the division.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs top the division at 9-3 following a 27-24 road loss to the Cincinnati Bengals last Sunday. Setting aside 2021’s disappointing season, quarterback Patrick Mahomes has found his way back to the form that made him the league’s MVP during his first season as a starter. He now leads the league in passing yards (3,808), touchdowns (30) and QBR (78.5), having targeted nine different receivers at least 20 times.

Tight end Travis Kelce is the star of that group. His 12 touchdown receptions lead all of the league’s pass-catchers — and he now stands on the brink of two significant achievements. With 32 receiving yards on Sunday, he will have his seventh straight season with more than 1,000 yards. He needs only 26 yards to eclipse 10,000 career receiving yards, becoming only the fifth tight end to reach that plateau.

But Mahomes and Kelce will have to continue their strings of success against a very tough defense, which has allowed fewer points than all but one other team this season — and ranks third in opposing quarterback passer rating.

Nuts and bolts

  • Location: Empower Field at Mile High
  • Playing surface: Natural grass
  • Game time: 3:05 p.m. Arrowhead Time, Sunday, December 11, 2022
  • Weather forecast: Sunny and 60, winds SSW at 10 mph
  • Matchup history: 69-54 Chiefs (regular season)
  • Odds: Chiefs -8.5, per DraftKings Sportsbook
  • Officials: Referee Craig Wrolstad (4), umpire Steve Woods (54), down judge Jim Mello (48), line judge Tripp Sutter (37), field judge Jeff Shears (60), side judge Jeff Lamberth (21), back judge Grantis Bell (27), replay official Kevin Stine and replay assistant Gavin Anderson.

