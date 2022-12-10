Chiefs downgrade Kadarius Toney, elevate wide receiver ahead of matchup vs. Broncos

The Kansas City Chiefs have announced two personnel moves ahead of their Sunday afternoon matchup with the Denver Broncos, according to the NFL’s transactions report.

First, the Chiefs announced that they have downgraded wide receiver Kadarius Toney from questionable to out.

This was to be expected based upon head coach Andy Reid’s Friday comments.

“He got out and he worked [this week],” said Reid. “[He] did some good things, moved around pretty good, didn’t give him a full load — went out and moved around. We’ll see. He would be one that’s right there on the border of playing or not playing.”

Left guard Joe Thuney remains questionable, although we expect him to suit up.

With Toney out for the third straight game, the Chiefs have also elevated wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette from the practice squad to the active roster. This is his first elevation since being signed to the practice squad on October 21.

In 14 career appearances for the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears, Smith-Marsette has compiled six catches for 131 yards and two touchdowns. The Vikings selected Smith-Marsette in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. The Iowa product last appeared in a regular-season game as a member of the Bears during Week 6. He logged two total special-teams snaps before the Bears cut him. He has five career kick returns.

It is worth adding that the Chiefs chose not to elevate former Broncos running back Melvin Gordon, which some had anticipated. Gordon’s next possible chance at a “revenge game” against the Broncos will be Week 17 on GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Smith-Marsette will automatically revert back to the practice squad on Monday.