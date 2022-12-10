Week 14 of the NFL season kicked off with the Los Angeles Rams coming back to defeat the Las Vegas Raiders 17-16 on Thursday Night Football.
On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs are visiting the Denver Broncos. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:05 p.m. Arrowhead Time on CBS. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Chiefs are favored by 8.5 points.
Elsewhere in the AFC West this weekend, the Los Angeles Chargers (6-6) host the Miami Dolphins (8-4) on Sunday Night Football.
Sunday’s early games include the Philadelphia Eagles (11-1) on the road against the New York Giants (7-4-1) (on FOX, locally on WDAF/4), the Cleveland Browns (5-7) visiting the Cincinnati Bengals (8-4), the New York Jets (7-5) going upstate to play the Buffalo Bills (9-3), the Jacksonville Jaguars (4-8) against the Tennessee Titans (7-5) in Nashville, the Baltimore Ravens (8-4) in Pennsylvania to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-7) and the Detroit Lions (5-7) hosting the Minnesota Vikings (10-2).
Sunday's other late-afternoon action features the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-6) on the road to play the San Francisco 49ers (8-4) (on FOX — locally on WDAF/4) and the Carolina Panthers (4-8) visiting the Seattle Seahawks (7-5).
The Atlanta Falcons, Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, Indianapolis Colts, New Orleans Saints and Washington Commanders all have the week off.
Here are our picks for Sunday’s games. Be sure to cast your vote, too!
Arrowhead Pride readers pick
READER RECORD: 114-77-4
Poll
Which team wins Browns (5-7) at Bengals (8-4)?
-
46%
Browns
-
53%
Bengals
Poll
Which team wins Texans (1-10-1) at Cowboys (9-3)?
-
4%
Texans
-
95%
Cowboys
Poll
Which team wins Jaguars (4-8) at Titans (7-5)?
-
31%
Jaguars
-
68%
Titans
Poll
Which team wins Vikings (10-2) at Lions (5-7)?
-
50%
Vikings
-
49%
Lions
Poll
Which team wins Jets (7-5) at Bills (9-3)?
-
42%
Jets
-
57%
Bills
Poll
Which team wins Eagles (11-1) at Giants (7-4-1)?
-
72%
Eagles
-
27%
Giants
Poll
Which team wins Ravens (8-4) at Steelers (5-7)?
-
32%
Ravens
-
67%
Steelers
Poll
Which team wins Panthers (4-8) at Seahawks (7-5)?
-
7%
Panthers
-
92%
Seahawks
Poll
Which team wins Buccaneers (6-6) at 49ers (8-4)?
-
20%
Buccaneers
-
79%
49ers
Poll
Which team wins Dolphins (8-4) at Chargers (6-6)?
-
58%
Dolphins
-
41%
Chargers
Poll
Which team wins Raiders (5-7) at Rams (3-9)?
This poll is closed
-
70%
Raiders
-
29%
Rams
Loading comments...