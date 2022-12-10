 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

AP staff predictions for Sunday’s Week 14 NFL games

The Chiefs are playing the Broncos, but we’re picking all of Sunday’s games.

SB Nation Staff
Philadelphia Eagles v New York Giants Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Week 14 of the NFL season kicked off with the Los Angeles Rams coming back to defeat the Las Vegas Raiders 17-16 on Thursday Night Football.

On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs are visiting the Denver Broncos. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:05 p.m. Arrowhead Time on CBS. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Chiefs are favored by 8.5 points.

Elsewhere in the AFC West this weekend, the Los Angeles Chargers (6-6) host the Miami Dolphins (8-4) on Sunday Night Football.

Sunday’s early games include the Philadelphia Eagles (11-1) on the road against the New York Giants (7-4-1) (on FOX, locally on WDAF/4), the Cleveland Browns (5-7) visiting the Cincinnati Bengals (8-4), the New York Jets (7-5) going upstate to play the Buffalo Bills (9-3), the Jacksonville Jaguars (4-8) against the Tennessee Titans (7-5) in Nashville, the Baltimore Ravens (8-4) in Pennsylvania to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-7) and the Detroit Lions (5-7) hosting the Minnesota Vikings (10-2).

Sunday's other late-afternoon action features the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-6) on the road to play the San Francisco 49ers (8-4) (on FOX — locally on WDAF/4) and the Carolina Panthers (4-8) visiting the Seattle Seahawks (7-5).

The Atlanta Falcons, Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, Indianapolis Colts, New Orleans Saints and Washington Commanders all have the week off.

Here are our picks for Sunday’s games. Be sure to cast your vote, too!

Arrowhead Pride readers pick

READER RECORD: 114-77-4

Poll

Which team wins Browns (5-7) at Bengals (8-4)?

view results
  • 46%
    Browns
    (33 votes)
  • 53%
    Bengals
    (38 votes)
71 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Texans (1-10-1) at Cowboys (9-3)?

view results
  • 4%
    Texans
    (3 votes)
  • 95%
    Cowboys
    (67 votes)
70 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Jaguars (4-8) at Titans (7-5)?

view results
  • 31%
    Jaguars
    (22 votes)
  • 68%
    Titans
    (47 votes)
69 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Vikings (10-2) at Lions (5-7)?

view results
  • 50%
    Vikings
    (35 votes)
  • 49%
    Lions
    (34 votes)
69 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Jets (7-5) at Bills (9-3)?

view results
  • 42%
    Jets
    (30 votes)
  • 57%
    Bills
    (40 votes)
70 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Eagles (11-1) at Giants (7-4-1)?

view results
  • 72%
    Eagles
    (49 votes)
  • 27%
    Giants
    (19 votes)
68 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Ravens (8-4) at Steelers (5-7)?

view results
  • 32%
    Ravens
    (22 votes)
  • 67%
    Steelers
    (45 votes)
67 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Panthers (4-8) at Seahawks (7-5)?

view results
  • 7%
    Panthers
    (5 votes)
  • 92%
    Seahawks
    (62 votes)
67 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Buccaneers (6-6) at 49ers (8-4)?

view results
  • 20%
    Buccaneers
    (14 votes)
  • 79%
    49ers
    (53 votes)
67 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Dolphins (8-4) at Chargers (6-6)?

view results
  • 58%
    Dolphins
    (40 votes)
  • 41%
    Chargers
    (28 votes)
68 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Raiders (5-7) at Rams (3-9)?

This poll is closed

  • 70%
    Raiders
    (90 votes)
  • 29%
    Rams
    (37 votes)
127 votes total Vote Now

