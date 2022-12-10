Chiefs-Broncos: the best DraftKings Daily Fantasy Showdown picks

The Kansas City Chiefs visit the Denver Broncos in an AFC West matchup on Sunday. What DraftKings Daily Fantasy Showdown lineup should you use?

Position Player Cost AvgPts Captain

(1.5x points) Latavius Murray $10,800 22.8 Flex Patrick Mahomes $11,800 27.5 Flex Travis Kelce $11,200 21.6 Flex Skyy Moore $1,000 3.0 Flex Jerry Jeudy $7,800 10.7 Flex Greg Dulcich $6,000 9.0

Captain Pick

Running back Latavius Murray

Early in the season, the Kansas City defense was absolutely stout against the run. Since then, its effectiveness dropped dramatically. It’s now 24th against fantasy running backs. This — on top of the fact that Courtland Sutton is out for the game — leads me to believe that Murray will feast.

Flex Picks

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes

While Mahomes didn’t have a phenomenal week against the Cincinnati Bengals, he still put up nearly 20 points. Even on a down week, he’s still a good option at quarterback. I’m currently debating whether to play him or Tua Tagovailoa in my home fantasy league, but that’s only because Tagovailoa is playing the Los Angeles Chargers. Mahomes is the MVP — and should be treated as such.

Tight end Travis Kelce

Kelce’s playing mad now. After that late fumble against the Bengals, he’s determined to never fumble again. He had his worst game of the season. It’s only up from there.

Wide receiver Skyy Moore

I’m going to keep saying it until it’s true: Moore has to have a breakout game at some point this season. He’s not a punt returner anymore. He’s a wide receiver. He’ll do something.

Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy

Jeudy will make an impact. He’s not a superstar, but his yards-per-catch (15.1) is really high. Against a young secondary, he should feast.

Tight end Greg Dulcich

Dulcich is my pick because of Denver’s weakened wide receiver room. When Sutton recorded only one target in Week 13, Dulcich put up 14.5 fantasy points. With Sutton out again, Dulcich should have a decent-to-good game — especially when the Kansas City defense is 11th against fantasy tight ends.

All in all, I believe the Chiefs will win this game — although it will be a low-scoring affair. The Broncos’ defense is too good — and their offense is bad. That’s less about their offensive players being bad than it is about quarterback Russell Wilson being completely washed.

As always... bet responsibly.