Chiefs vs. Bengals Thursday injury report: JuJu Smith-Schuster is fine

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. This week, Kansas City is on the road to face the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday at 3:25 p.m. Arrowhead Time.
Here is the Chiefs’ second official injury report of the week:
Chiefs
|Player
|Ps
|Injury
|Wed
|Thu
|Fri
|Status
|Jerick McKinnon
|RB
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|-
|-
|Kadarius Toney
|WR
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|-
|-
|Deon Bush
|S
|Elbow
|LP
|LP
|-
|-
|Trey Smith
|G
|Knee
|FP
|FP
|-
|-
|Joe Thuney
|G
|Ankle
|FP
|FP
|-
|-
|Lucas Niang
|OL
|Knee
|FP
|FP
|-
|-
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|WR
|Illness
|DNP
|FP
|-
|-
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|WR
|Shoulder
|FP
|FP
|-
|-
|Justin Watson
|WR
|Knee
|FP
|FP
|-
|-
|Carlos Dunlap
|DE
|Foot
|FP
|FP
|-
|-
|L'Jarius Sneed
|CB
|Calf
|FP
|FP
|-
|-
|Jaylen Watson
|CB
|Hand
|FP
|FP
|-
|-
|Bryan Cook
|S
|Wrist
|FP
|FP
|-
|-
|Juan Thornhill
|S
|Calf
|FP
|FP
|-
|-
Bengals
|Player
|Ps
|Injury
|Wed
|Thu
|Fri
|Status
|D.J. Reader
|DT
|Ankle/Pers
|LP
|DNP
|-
|-
|Joe Mixon
|RB
|Concussion
|LP
|LP
|-
|-
|Ja'Marr Chase
|WR
|Hip
|LP
|LP
|-
|-
|La'el Collins
|OT
|Rest
|DNP
|FP
|-
|-
|Josh Tupou
|DT
|Calf
|FP
|FP
|-
|-
Some notes
- Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (illness) was back to practice after missing on Wednesday. He is expected to play.
- Running back Jerick McKinnon (hamstring) and wide receiver Kadarius Toney (hamstring) missed practice for the second straight day. McKinnon’s two straight absences make it possible for the Chiefs could call up talented pass-catching back Melvin Gordon for the game.
- It was a good sign that safety Juan Thornhill (calf) and starting left guard Joe Thuney (ankle) were full participants on both Wednesday and Thursday. Both players missed last week’s game against the Los Angeles Rams but are tracking to make their return after a one-game absence.
- Safety Deon Bush (elbow) was limited again.
- On the Bengals’ side Ja’Marr Chase (hip) was limited for the second straight day. Chase hasn’t played since Week 6 and could have perhaps played last week, but was held out as a precaution. Starting running back Joe Mixon (concussion), who missed last game due to his concussion, was also limited again.
- Defensive tackle DJ Reader (ankle), who recently made his return to the lineup for Cincinnati, was also limited on Wednesday but did not practice Thursday due to personal reasons, according to reporters in Cincinnati.
