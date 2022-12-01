Chiefs vs. Bengals Thursday injury report: JuJu Smith-Schuster is fine

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. This week, Kansas City is on the road to face the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday at 3:25 p.m. Arrowhead Time.

Here is the Chiefs’ second official injury report of the week:

Chiefs

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Jerick McKinnon RB Hamstring DNP DNP - - Kadarius Toney WR Hamstring DNP DNP - - Deon Bush S Elbow LP LP - - Trey Smith G Knee FP FP - - Joe Thuney G Ankle FP FP - - Lucas Niang OL Knee FP FP - - JuJu Smith-Schuster WR Illness DNP FP - - Marquez Valdes-Scantling WR Shoulder FP FP - - Justin Watson WR Knee FP FP - - Carlos Dunlap DE Foot FP FP - - L'Jarius Sneed CB Calf FP FP - - Jaylen Watson CB Hand FP FP - - Bryan Cook S Wrist FP FP - - Juan Thornhill S Calf FP FP - -

Bengals

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status D.J. Reader DT Ankle/Pers LP DNP - - Joe Mixon RB Concussion LP LP - - Ja'Marr Chase WR Hip LP LP - - La'el Collins OT Rest DNP FP - - Josh Tupou DT Calf FP FP - -

Some notes

Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (illness) was back to practice after missing on Wednesday. He is expected to play.

Running back Jerick McKinnon (hamstring) and wide receiver Kadarius Toney (hamstring) missed practice for the second straight day. McKinnon's two straight absences make it possible for the Chiefs could call up talented pass-catching back Melvin Gordon for the game.

It was a good sign that safety Juan Thornhill (calf) and starting left guard Joe Thuney (ankle) were full participants on both Wednesday and Thursday. Both players missed last week's game against the Los Angeles Rams but are tracking to make their return after a one-game absence.

Safety Deon Bush (elbow) was limited again.

On the Bengals' side Ja'Marr Chase (hip) was limited for the second straight day. Chase hasn't played since Week 6 and could have perhaps played last week, but was held out as a precaution. Starting running back Joe Mixon (concussion), who missed last game due to his concussion, was also limited again.

Defensive tackle DJ Reader (ankle), who recently made his return to the lineup for Cincinnati, was also limited on Wednesday but did not practice Thursday due to personal reasons, according to reporters in Cincinnati.

