Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes named AFC Offensive Player of the Month for November 2022

The NFL has named Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes as its AFC offensive player of the month for November of the 2022 season.

The yearly tradition of Mahomes owning the month of November continued this year, as he led the league in completions (116), passing yards (1,426) and touchdown passes (nine) in wins against the Tennessee Titans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams. The quarterback also had 161 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Mahomes has 38 games with at least 300 passing yards in his first six seasons, passing Miami Dolphins legend Dan Marino (37 games) for the most such games by a player in his first seven seasons in NFL history. Mahomes’ four November wins added to his 59 total regular-season wins, a standalone NFL record for the first 75 games of a quarterback’s career. Mahomes plays in his 75th game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

This is Mahomes’ fifth career player of the month award (December 2021, November 2020, September 2019 and September 2018). That’s the most in franchise history.

Mahomes hasn’t lost in the month of November since November 10, 2019, in Tennessee. The Chiefs would not lose the rest of that season, which culminated with their Super Bowl LIV title.