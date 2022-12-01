Andy Reid weighs in Chiefs’ newcomers: Melvin Gordon and Brandon Williams

The pipeline from rival to teammate is not uncommon in the NFL, but the career path of newly signed running back Melvin Gordon is an interesting one. The Kansas City Chiefs recently signed Gordon to the practice squad.

Gordon has now been on the roster of three of the AFC West teams.

Head coach Andy Reid says it’s a waiting game to see where the two-time Pro Bowler will fit in with the team — particularly down the road as the season progresses.

“We’ll just see, and that’s kind of [the] way we explained it to him (Gordon),” explained Reid. “We’ll see where this thing goes and where he’s at and where the running back situation goes, but he sure has been a heck of a player in the league.”

With so much work going into game planning against Gordon in the past, one thing Reid can speak to is the team’s understanding of his abilities.

“One thing we do know is we know him – whether he’s with the (Los Angeles, formerly San Diego) Chargers or with Denver (Broncos) – so we know what kind of player he is, and so you know maybe there’s a time here he can help us too.”

Chiefs’ defensive tackle Chris Jones also had positive things to say about Gordon, whom he has had to defend against many times in the past.

“He’s a hard runner; you know I had the pleasure of playing him my first three or four years,” reflected Jones. “He’s well respected, [and in] high regards in this organization. We’re very fortunate to have him. I think he’ll be a great asset to our running back room, and it’ll be fun to watch him play.”

The other practice squad pickup for the Chiefs is former Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Brandon Williams. Williams is from Kirkwood, Missouri, making it a homecoming of sorts for the nine-year veteran. Reid spoke to Chiefs’ defensive line coach Joe Cullen’s experience with Williams and trusts his coach’s opinion.

“He (Williams) and Joe Cullen have history, so Joe speaks very highly of him and still thinks he can contribute, so he’s been doing it a long time but we welcome that,” said Reid. “He’s a great kid and good football player.”