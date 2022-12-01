The Kelce’s New Heights Ep. 15 — The Mahomes Interview is here!

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and his older brother — Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce — have launched their podcast “New Heights.” The title is an homage to the Cleveland Heights, Ohio neighborhood in which they grew up. New episodes drop each Wednesday.

On December 1, they dropped a special interview with Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

A lot of the stories in this episode sound like something out of a National Lampoon movie, so do yourself a favor and listen to the whole thing in all of its glory.

You can also listen to the show on Spotify.

Here are the highlights of the episode:

1. You can tell Travis is stoked Mahomes actually came on his show

I can imagine it’s a little intimidating to ask Patrick Mahomes to come on your show. Sure, he’s one of your best friends, but he’s also a busy guy and a legitimate global celebrity.

Mahomes said Travis tried to play it cool when asking him to come on New Heights.

“It was like week three or four in the meeting room,” started Mahomes. “He just walks by me and says, ‘Hey, do you want to come on the show?’

“And then I never heard anything else, until you (Jason) came at me on Twitter.”

It's been a long time coming, but THIS THURSDAY the @PatrickMahomes episode is finally here



Our normal weekly episode with @jasonkelce and @tkelce drops TOMORROW ‼️



Subscribe on YouTube: https://t.co/gJc5LmQ3GR pic.twitter.com/jVQSGPJ5im — New Heights (@newheightshow) November 28, 2022

The Twitter interaction Mahomes is referring to came right after the Chiefs' fourth-quarter comeback against the Los Angeles Chargers. Jason seized the emotions of the moment and tweeted at Kelce and Mahomes, asking the question for him.

Ask @PatrickMahomes right now @tkelce!!!! He’s definitely coming on the show after this game! — Jason Kelce (@JasonKelce) November 21, 2022

You can tell in this interview that Travis is stoked his friend stayed true to his word and came on the show.

2. The bromance origin story

“It’s such a big bromance, that even Brittany is jealous,” quips Jason, referring to Travis and Mahomes' off-the-field friendship.

Patrick & Travis really love each other — Brittany Mahomes (@BrittanyLynne) November 21, 2022

The origin story of Travis and Mahomes’ friendship dates back to the end of training camp in Mahomes’ rookie year.

It was Saturday, August 12, 2017. The team had wrapped up its fourth preseason game the day before, a 27-17 loss to the San Fransisco 49ers, and head coach Andy Reid informed his team that they had a 15-minute walkthrough at Arrowhead Stadium at 8 a.m. the following morning.

As Mahomes recounts it, he and the other rookies on the team decided to go out and celebrate the end of training camp.

“So I set eight alarms on my phone (for the next morning), I have them all, I go out with the rookies. I get out there and of course, I see ol’ Travis Kelce out at the same spot that I’m out at, and Trav is like, ‘Come on, all ya’ll come over to the table, let’s do this and have a great time.’”

I think you can see where this is heading.

Mahomes and Kelce have a fantastic night out on the town.

“I go to sleep,” continues Mahomes, “I wake up — not to an alarm — I look at the TV and I see 8:15 on the TV screen. I didn’t put my phone on the charger.”

Mahomes said he jumped in his car and drove as fast as he could to the Chiefs facility.

“I get there and they are already in the walkthrough,” says Mahomes. “So I sit in the locker room and I’m shaking my head, and I’m getting the max fine and I feel like an idiot. The first question they ask me is, ‘Were you with Travis?’

“I was like, ‘No, no — why would you even ask that?’”

Unbeknownst to Mahomes at the time, Travis also was late and had arrived at the stadium just five minutes before him.

“Dude, I’m coming into the building like, F—k man,’” chimes in Travis. “I can’t even look this guy (Andy Reid) in the eye. I feel like the worst teammate ever. and they are like, ‘Were you with Pat last night? Where’s Pat?’

“And I’m just like, ‘That’s my dog man, that’s my dog, I’m not alone!’”

Their bond was forged at that moment — it was also the last time either of them was late.

3. Matt Nagy helped Mahomes ace his interview with Andy Reid

During the draft process, the Chiefs brought in Mahomes as one of their top-30 visits. Mahomes told the story on the podcast.

“Matt Nagy was the offensive coordinator then, and he really liked me, so he gave me the plays they were going to go over the night before. Coach Reid is finding this out here, live on the New Heights podcast.

“He gave you the answers to the test,” laughs Travis, “Let’s go!”

“Of course, I crushed the meeting,” says Mahomes proudly, “I stayed up all night studying those plays — and the rest is history.”

"If y'all let me go 12 or below I'm gonna get drafted by someone else"



These @PatrickMahomes draft stories are mind-blowing



THE PATRICK MAHOMES EPISODE with @JasonKelce & @tkelce is out NOW: https://t.co/ZlYmHA5kwB pic.twitter.com/sOW0iLmA6I — New Heights (@newheightshow) December 1, 2022

4. Mahomes is constantly trying to take care of the ball

Mahomes has become known for playing out of structure and throwing no-look passes from every arm angle.

“If you’re not toeing the line between a possible turnover, then you’re not being aggressive enough,” says Mahomes.

But he also says that each time he makes an amazing play, there is one persistent thought.

“When I’m doing it, in the back of my head I’m thinking, if this s—t doesn’t work, coach Reid is going to be on my ass.”

It’s for this reason that Mahomes says he’s too scared to attempt a behind-the-back pass in an actual game — although, he throws them in practice, and each time he does, one voice rings out across the practice field, shouting.

“Do it in a game!”

That voice — of course — is Travis Kelce.

5. Mahomes and Kelce lost a game of beer pong to Joe Montana’s sons

Any story that starts off with, “We went to the Masters, dude, and we see Joe Montana,” you know it’s going to be a good one.

“We are at a random house party,” recalls Mahomes, “We were just having a good time drinking some beers.”

“Joe is one of the coolest guys,” adds Travis.

“His (Montana’s) sons are there,” continues Mahomes, “and we all end up going over to this other little house extravaganza, and we’ve been talking with his sons, and of course, they're like let’s go back to our place and kick it for a bit— so, of course, the beer pong table gets set up — me and Travis are notorious for being great beer pong players.

“Travis had done a lot of walking that day— so I’m over here battling these kids and Travis is bounce-shotting every single shot — 0 for 13.”

“I didn’t hit a single one,” adds Travis cracking up.

“And then I hear through the grapevine that these guys are bragging about how they beat us — all because this guy Travis won’t lock in.”

Extra tidbits