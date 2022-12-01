Arrowheadlines: Justin Reid and Ja’Marr Chase clash over Twitter

The latest

Chiefs safety Justin Reid makes a confusing prediction about matchup with Bengals | Cincy Jungle *(Cincinnati Bengals SB Nation site)

Asked #Chiefs safety Justin Reid about what he would've done differently against Cincinnati if he played with KC last year.



His words show just how motivated the team is about beating the #Bengals.



His words about Tee Higgins: "I'm gonna lock him down." pic.twitter.com/9W5Khndh1J — PJ Green (@PJGreenTV) November 30, 2022

The reporter then throws out Tee Higgins’ name, so Reid just kind of runs with it. A tad confusing, considering he was talking about a tight end. Reid states that the Bengals will “will have him (Higgins) back,” but Higgins isn’t the Bengals receiver returning from injury this week. That would be Ja’Marr Chase. Reid also states that Higgins is “more of a finesse type of guy, not the best blocker,” which I assume was a comment directed to a tight end and not a wideout. “I’m gonna lock him down,” Reid says. Maybe the Chiefs haven’t had a film session yet, leaving Reid to be a tad confused on who he’ll line up against when the Chiefs travel to Cincinnati. It is likely that Hurst and Higgins will both see the interview and use it for some extra motivation. This also led to some Twitter banter between Reid and Chase, which you can see below.

Y’all welcome for the extra motivation. Ima see you Sunday champ. — Justin Reid (@JustinqReid) November 30, 2022

Key Matchups in Every Remaining Week of 2022 NFL Season | Bleacher Report

Week 13: Can You Catch KC? As a whole, the Week 13 slate is loaded. There are several cross-conference matchups worth watching, including the New York Jets at Minnesota Vikings, Tennessee Titans at Philadelphia Eagles and Miami Dolphins at San Francisco 49ers. Among that group, every team is currently on the good side of the playoff cut. Also, though, the Cincinnati Bengals host the marquee game of the weekend against the Kansas City Chiefs in a rematch of last year’s AFC Championship Game. The rematch isn’t the lone major storyline, though. Kansas City (9-2) is standing atop the AFC, and Cincinnati (7-4) is KC’s lone remaining AFC opponent with a winning record. While a division foe potentially could defeat the Chiefs later, the Bengals are effectively the last great option to prevent Kansas City from earning the AFC’s No. 1 seed. If the Chiefs win in Cincinnati, the road to the Super Bowl in the AFC will likely run through Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City.

NFL QB Index, Week 13: Dak Prescott earns highest ranking of 2022; new low for Russell Wilson | NFL.com

1 - Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs · Year 6 2022 stats: 11 games | 66.1 pct | 3,585 pass yds | 8.1 ypa | 29 pass TD | 8 INT | 274 rush yds | 1 rush TD | 4 fumbles The ultra-consistent Mahomes would need to hit the skids hardcore to fall from his perch atop this hierarchy. He and the Chiefs were far from their finest against the Rams with four red-zone trips ending in field goals and a fifth in an end-zone pick. Mahomes, though, also whipped a piece of art to Travis Kelce — the tight end’s fifth touchdown in three games — on a catch-and-run that saw the 33-year-old separate Jalen Ramsey into a thousand particles. It was the brand of afternoon where the Chiefs could lean on nine percent of the playbook, a few Mahomesian moments and very little threat from a broken-down Rams attack. The MVP conversation starts here and stays here unless the game’s premier passer stumbles into another dimension.

Prisco’s Week 13 NFL picks: Chiefs get revenge on Bengals in one-point thriller; 49ers cool off Tua’s Dolphins | CBS Sports

Kansas City Chiefs at Cincinnati Bengals (+2) This is a rematch of the AFC Championship Game from last January, a game won by the Bengals in Kansas City. The Bengals also beat the Chiefs at home last year. This Chiefs team is the best in the league right now. Patrick Mahomes and the passing game will be tough to stop. But so will Joe Burrow with Ja’Marr Chase back. This will be a shootout. Chiefs win a close one. Pick: Chiefs 35, Bengals 34

2022 NFL Week 13 QB Power Rankings: Jalen Hurts, Patrick Mahomes up top; Kirk Cousins, Mac Jones on the rise | CBS Sports

1 - Patrick Mahomes He is playing some of his best football since the 50-touchdown MVP breakout in 2018. It doesn’t matter who’s playing out wide. He, Andy Reid and Travis Kelce are the modern-day Tom Brady, Bill Belichick and Rob Gronkowski.

AFC West Week 13 Rankings: The AFC West crown will remain in Kansas City | Bolts From The Blue (Los Angeles Chargers SB Nation site)

1.) Kansas City Chiefs (9-2, 3-0 AFC West) The Chiefs handedly beat the Rams 26-10 who were playing without Matthew Stafford after he sustained a second concussion in week 11. Former third-stringer Bryce Perkins did all he could, but that’s a rough situation for anyone to get thrown into. Mahomes only needed to toss one touchdown to Travis Kelce and rookie Isiah Pacheco ran for another to get them a comfortable victory over the reigning Super Bowl champs. The Chiefs will travel to the Bengals this week for a rematch of the 2022 AFC Championship Game.

One thing we learned about each NFL team in Week 12: Chiefs’ major weakness unveiled; Broncos star CB in slump | CBS Sports

Kansas City Chiefs Special teams is the lone weakness: The Chiefs are last in the league in hidden points at a -9.3 (per Football Outsiders), a sign their special teams is getting taken advantage of by opposing field goals, kickoff distance, and punt distance. Kansas City is at a huge disadvantage here, which is probably why the Rams tried a fake punt against Kansas City in Sunday’s game — and converted. Teams have tried to take away possessions from Kansas City to keep Patrick Mahomes and the offense off the field. Special teams could cost the Chiefs a Super Bowl appearance.

Aaron Rodgers to consider idea of QB switch if Packers are eliminated with ‘open mind’ | ESPN

At 4-8 and teetering on the verge of elimination, that could become a reality sooner rather than later — at which point Rodgers said he understands that a conversation will almost certainly be had about his status for the remainder of the season. That’s in large part because of Jordan Love, the third-year backup quarterback who hasn’t played much meaningful football in his career. He showed some promise in relief of Rodgers after he left Sunday’s game against the Eagles because of the rib injury. “Look, I’d love to finish the season out, but I understand this is a business and there’s a lot of us kind of older guys who play a decent amount and they might want to see some younger guys play,” Rodgers said Wednesday. “Hopefully we don’t have to have that conversation. But if that conversation comes up, I’ll approach that with an open mind and without any bitterness or resentment. Obviously, like I said, I want to win out and we don’t have to have those conversations. I understand if we don’t that’s a possibility to have that conversation.”

Matt Rhule on what he’d change from Panthers tenure: ‘I think I probably would just have taken another job’ | NFL.com

Matt Rhule is settling into his new job as Nebraska head coach, but he took time to look back at his troubled stint with the Carolina Panthers. His deduction? Rhule wouldn’t have taken the job, knowing what he knows now. “I think I probably would just have taken another job,” Rhule said on The Season with Peter Schrager podcast. “A great place with wonderful people, but I just don’t know if I was a fit there.” Rhule was hired by the Panthers in January 2020 after being lured away from Baylor, receiving a seven-year contract worth $62 million. After winning only 11 of his 38 NFL games over parts of three seasons, the Panthers fired him in early November.

Deshaun Watson silent, but Cleveland Browns teammates talk buzz of return | ESPN

Speaking for him instead, Watson’s teammates praised his talent and admitted there’s a buzz in the Cleveland Browns’ locker room this week heading into Watson’s return to the field after his lengthy suspension. “We’re all excited,” said Browns running back Nick Chubb. “We’ve waited a long time for him to come back.” Watson just finished serving an 11-game suspension for violating the league’s personal conduct policy by committing sexual assault, as defined by the NFL, on massage therapists. He also had to pay a $5 million fine and undergo a mandatory treatment program. Watson’s return Sunday against this former team, the Houston Texans, will mark exactly 700 days since he last played in a regular-season game (with the Texans on Jan. 3, 2021).

Chiefs’ defense readying for Bengals: ‘It was a driving force this offseason’

Then imagine you’re Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones, who had multiple opportunities to make a game-changing sack — but failed to complete the plays, aiding in Cincinnati’s upset. Jones didn’t shy away from that pain as he prepared for the 2022 season. He shared that with reporters during his press conference on Wednesday. “It was the driving force for this offseason,” Jones admitted. “You can always look back and push yourself to do something better... a lot of plays that I left on the field that I think could have sealed the game and put us in a better position to win.” That motivation was so embedded in the Chiefs’ locker room that even the new players could feel the impact that the unexpected loss had on returning players. Safety Justin Reid was signed this offseason, yet he had no questions about how much this game meant to his new team. “I would be remiss to say there isn’t an edge with how things ended last year in the building about this game,” Reid told reporters in the locker room before practice on Wednesday. “Before the season even started, this was a game circled on everybody’s calendar.”

