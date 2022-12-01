You can never have enough Patrick Mahomeses.

This week, the world welcomed another. The birth of Patrick Lavon “Bronze” Mahomes III was announced late Monday night on mom and dad’s social media pages.

Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III 11/28/22 7lbs 8oz @BrittanyLynne pic.twitter.com/2ltjXsnE09 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) November 29, 2022

“It’s awesome to bring in a son — and to add to my family,” the Kansas City Chiefs’ starting quarterback told reporters on Wednesday, adding that the delivery “was great and everything went smooth” and calling his wife Brittany Mahomes “a champ.”

Mahomes says his new son’s name honors an old family tradition — and also leans into a newer one.

“I’ve always wanted to do ‘Patrick Lavon Mahomes the third,’” he explained. “I’ve thought about that since I was really like five, six years old... My brother Jackson — whenever we were trying to find something that was a little unique and different — said, ‘What about Bronze? It fits perfectly with Sterling.’”

Mahomes’ connection to precious metals extends beyond the Lombardi Trophy. Daughter Sterling, family dogs Steel and Silver — and now, new addition Bronze — all follow the theme.

“I think it works out well,” the star quarterback said. “He can have his own thing now — where he’s not ‘Patrick,’ he’s ‘Bronze’ — even though he’s ‘Patrick.’ Sterling and Bronze can have that connection, moving forward.”

Tonight, Union Station shines in baby blue and white as we join the KC community in congratulating @BrittanyLynne and @PatrickMahomes on the arrival of Patrick Lavon Mahomes III. pic.twitter.com/RPJiKBzgrm — Union Station KC (@UnionStationKC) November 30, 2022

Bronze — a metal often associated with the third-place finisher in a competition — is also appropriate for the third Patrick Mahomes.

“Bronze is in good hands,” joked Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, adding that some teammates had teased Mahomes, saying, “if they play long enough, they’ll get another quarterback here.”

But the second Mahomes’ job is beyond secure. Through 12 weeks, he leads the league in passing yards (3,585) and passing touchdowns (29).