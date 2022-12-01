AP staff Thursday Night Football predictions and discussion for Week 13

The Kansas City Chiefs will have a big rematch against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday afternoon — but the NFL’s Week 13 kicks off with the Buffalo Bills (8-3) on the road against the New England Patriots (6-5) on Thursday Night Football.

These two AFC East rivals have been battling each other twice a year ever since 1960, when both teams were charter members of the upstart American Football League. During the 19 seasons that quarterback Tom Brady led the Patriots’ offense under head coach Bill Belichick, New England went 34-4 against Buffalo. Since then, it’s been a different story. The Bills have won three of the last four matchups — but in their first meeting last season, New England dealt Buffalo a 14-10 defeat.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Bills are favored by 3.5 points.

Here are our picks for Thursday night’s game. Be sure to cast your vote, too — and discuss the game in the comments!

