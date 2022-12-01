 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

AP staff Thursday Night Football predictions and discussion for Week 13

The Chiefs play the Bengals on Sunday — but the action opens with the Bills and the Patriots on TNF.

The Kansas City Chiefs will have a big rematch against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday afternoon — but the NFL’s Week 13 kicks off with the Buffalo Bills (8-3) on the road against the New England Patriots (6-5) on Thursday Night Football.

These two AFC East rivals have been battling each other twice a year ever since 1960, when both teams were charter members of the upstart American Football League. During the 19 seasons that quarterback Tom Brady led the Patriots’ offense under head coach Bill Belichick, New England went 34-4 against Buffalo. Since then, it’s been a different story. The Bills have won three of the last four matchups — but in their first meeting last season, New England dealt Buffalo a 14-10 defeat.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Bills are favored by 3.5 points.

Here are our picks for Thursday night’s game. Be sure to cast your vote, too — and discuss the game in the comments!

Arrowhead Pride readers pick

READER RECORD: 104-72-3

Poll

Which team wins Bills (8-3) at Patriots (6-5)?

This poll is closed

  • 43%
    Bills
    (77 votes)
  • 56%
    Patriots
    (99 votes)
176 votes total Vote Now

Reader Record by Week

Predictions W-L-T
Week 1 picks 7-7-2
Week 2 picks 8-8-0
Week 3 picks 7-9-0
Week 4 picks 11-4-0
Week 5 picks 10-6-0
Week 6 picks 5-9-0
Week 7 picks 10-4-0
Week 8 picks 11-3-1
Week 9 picks 9-4-0
Week 10 picks 6-8-0
Week 11 picks 9-5-0
Week 12 picks 11-5-0
Total 104-72-3

AP Staff Record

TW LW Staffer W L T Pct
1 1 Dakota Watson 91 44 0 0.6741
2 2 John Dixon 100 57 1 0.6361
3 3 Nate Christensen 84 51 0 0.6222
4 4 Bryan Stewart 103 63 1 0.6198
5 5 Conner Helm 73 47 0 0.6083
6 6 Stephen Serda 102 64 1 0.6138
7 7 Jared Sapp 101 65 1 0.6078
8 8 Ricko Mendoza 81 54 0 0.6000
9 9 Rocky Magaña 91 59 1 0.6060
10 10 Stan Nelson 37 25 0 0.5968
11 11 Pete Sweeney 99 67 1 0.5958
11 12 Talon Graff 99 67 1 0.5958
13 13 Zach Gunter 80 55 0 0.5926
14 14 Price Carter 65 49 0 0.5702
15 15 Kramer Sansone 95 71 1 0.5719
16 16 Matt Stagner 90 70 1 0.5621
17 17 Maurice Elston 72 63 0 0.5333
18 18 Ron Kopp Jr. 87 78 1 0.5271

