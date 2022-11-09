 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chiefs vs. Jaguars Wednesday injury report: 2 Chiefs did not practice

In Week 10, Kansas City hosts Jacksonville on Sunday.

By Pete Sweeney
Las Vegas Raiders v Kansas City Chiefs Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. This week, Kansas City will host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday at Noon Arrowhead Time.

Here is the Chiefs’ first official injury report of the week:

Chiefs

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status
Mecole Hardman WR Abdomen DNP - - -
Khalen Saunders DT NIR DNP - - -
Jody Fortson TE Quad FP - - -
Travis Kelce TE Neck FP - - -
Jerick McKinnon RB Shoulder/Knee FP - - -
Derrick Nnadi DT Achilles FP - - -
L'Jarius Sneed CB Knee FP - - -
Deon Bush S Knee FP - - -

Jaguars

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status
Rayshawn Jenkins S Concussion DNP - - -
Evan Engram TE Back LP - - -

Some notes

  • As to be expected, wide receiver Mecole Hardman (abdomen) did not practice on Wednesday (more on that here). Defensive tackle Khalen Saunders (personal) also missed the workout, but his absence was excused.
  • As a reminder: Though offensive lineman Lucas Niang (knee) returned to practice last week, he does not appear on the injury report. He remains on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list (more on that here).
  • Safety Rayshawn Jenkins (concussion) is the only Jaguars player who did not practice. Jenkins suffered the head injury as he tackled Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs last game. Tight end Evan Engram (back) was limited.

