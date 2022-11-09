Chiefs vs. Jaguars Wednesday injury report: 2 Chiefs did not practice

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. This week, Kansas City will host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday at Noon Arrowhead Time.

Here is the Chiefs’ first official injury report of the week:

Chiefs

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Mecole Hardman WR Abdomen DNP - - - Khalen Saunders DT NIR DNP - - - Jody Fortson TE Quad FP - - - Travis Kelce TE Neck FP - - - Jerick McKinnon RB Shoulder/Knee FP - - - Derrick Nnadi DT Achilles FP - - - L'Jarius Sneed CB Knee FP - - - Deon Bush S Knee FP - - -

Jaguars

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Rayshawn Jenkins S Concussion DNP - - - Evan Engram TE Back LP - - -

Some notes