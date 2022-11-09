Chiefs vs. Jaguars Wednesday injury report: 2 Chiefs did not practice

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. This week, Kansas City will host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday at Noon Arrowhead Time.
Here is the Chiefs’ first official injury report of the week:
Chiefs
|Player
|Ps
|Injury
|Wed
|Thu
|Fri
|Status
|Mecole Hardman
|WR
|Abdomen
|DNP
|-
|-
|-
|Khalen Saunders
|DT
|NIR
|DNP
|-
|-
|-
|Jody Fortson
|TE
|Quad
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Travis Kelce
|TE
|Neck
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Jerick McKinnon
|RB
|Shoulder/Knee
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Derrick Nnadi
|DT
|Achilles
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|L'Jarius Sneed
|CB
|Knee
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Deon Bush
|S
|Knee
|FP
|-
|-
|-
Jaguars
|Player
|Ps
|Injury
|Wed
|Thu
|Fri
|Status
|Rayshawn Jenkins
|S
|Concussion
|DNP
|-
|-
|-
|Evan Engram
|TE
|Back
|LP
|-
|-
|-
Some notes
- As to be expected, wide receiver Mecole Hardman (abdomen) did not practice on Wednesday (more on that here). Defensive tackle Khalen Saunders (personal) also missed the workout, but his absence was excused.
- As a reminder: Though offensive lineman Lucas Niang (knee) returned to practice last week, he does not appear on the injury report. He remains on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list (more on that here).
- Safety Rayshawn Jenkins (concussion) is the only Jaguars player who did not practice. Jenkins suffered the head injury as he tackled Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs last game. Tight end Evan Engram (back) was limited.
Loading comments...