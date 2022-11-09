 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Steelers poach kicker Matthew Wright from Chiefs’ practice squad

Wright filled in for Harrison Butker while he was out with an ankle injury.

By John Dixon
/ new
Las Vegas Raiders v Kansas City Chiefs Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

According to a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Pittsburgh Steelers have signed placekicker Matthew Wright from the Kansas City Chiefs’ practice squad.

As Rapaport noted, the Steelers have made this move because their placekicker Chris Boswell has suffered a groin injury. Under NFL practice-squad rules, Wright must remain on Pittsburgh’s active roster for at least three weeks.

As we noted during Monday’s Arrowhead Pride Editors’ Show podcast, Kansas City opted to keep Wright on the practice squad even after Harrison Butker returned from his ankle injury for the Week 6 game against the Buffalo Bills — but it was only a matter of time before Wright would be poached by a team that suddenly needed a good kicker.

Wright appeared in two Chiefs games after Matt Ammendola didn’t work out as Butker’s replacement in Weeks 2 and 3. In two games with the Chiefs, Wright was perfect in five extra-point attempts and three-of-four in field-goal attempts.

His 59-yard field goal as time expired in the first half against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 5 helped secure the team’s 30-29 victory — and for exactly one week, was the longest field goal in franchise history. In almost exactly the same situation against the Bills in Week 6, Butker made a 62-yard field goal to set the current new franchise record.

More From Arrowhead Pride

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Arrowhead Pride Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your Kansas City Chiefs news from Arrowhead Pride