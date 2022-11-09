Steelers poach kicker Matthew Wright from Chiefs’ practice squad

According to a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Pittsburgh Steelers have signed placekicker Matthew Wright from the Kansas City Chiefs’ practice squad.

The #Steelers signed K Matthew Wright to the 53-man roster from the #Chiefs practice squad, meaning he has to be on the roster for 3 games. Not a good sign for Chris Boswell, who is dealing with a groin injury. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 9, 2022

As Rapaport noted, the Steelers have made this move because their placekicker Chris Boswell has suffered a groin injury. Under NFL practice-squad rules, Wright must remain on Pittsburgh’s active roster for at least three weeks.

As we noted during Monday’s Arrowhead Pride Editors’ Show podcast, Kansas City opted to keep Wright on the practice squad even after Harrison Butker returned from his ankle injury for the Week 6 game against the Buffalo Bills — but it was only a matter of time before Wright would be poached by a team that suddenly needed a good kicker.

Wright appeared in two Chiefs games after Matt Ammendola didn’t work out as Butker’s replacement in Weeks 2 and 3. In two games with the Chiefs, Wright was perfect in five extra-point attempts and three-of-four in field-goal attempts.

His 59-yard field goal as time expired in the first half against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 5 helped secure the team’s 30-29 victory — and for exactly one week, was the longest field goal in franchise history. In almost exactly the same situation against the Bills in Week 6, Butker made a 62-yard field goal to set the current new franchise record.