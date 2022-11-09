Chiefs fans should be even more thankful for Andy Reid this season

Head coach Andy Reid has now been with the Kansas City Chiefs for almost 10 years.

You’d think that after nine winning seasons, eight playoff appearances and a Super Bowl championship, Chiefs fans would realize how fortunate they are to have such an esteemed coach. But the 2022 season might be the best example of how much a great head coach can make a difference.

Looking across the league, we see instances of how much coaching means — not only to a team’s overall record but also to how individual players perform. Just look at the difference Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel has made with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa — and the transformation of Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts over the last two seasons under Nick Sirianni.

In Kansas City, Reid has been able to coach the team through a rebuild of the entire offensive line — and now a makeover of the wide receiver group. Throughout his career, Reid has excelled at getting the most out of a player’s strengths.

On the other side of the spectrum, we see the impact that lousy coaching can have on a good team. Look no further than the AFC West, where Los Angeles Chargers coach Brandon Staley’s defense is once again in the bottom third of the league; he’s moved what some viewed as a Super Bowl-caliber team to the fringe of the playoff picture.

Denver Broncos head coach Nathanial Hackett has the entire NFL questioning the team’s trade for quarterback Russell Wilson — and in just eight games, Josh McDaniel has blown three 17-0 leads with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Andy Reid career wins: 239



Jaguars total franchise wins: 183 pic.twitter.com/GByr2LrHQo — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 9, 2022

Chiefs fans cannot take the long-term stability Reid has brought to the organization for granted. Since taking over in Kansas City, he has dominated the division with a 43-13 record — and played a key role in acquiring the player who will likely go down as the greatest in franchise history: quarterback Patrick Mahomes. With just 12 more wins, Reid will pass Pro Football Hall of Fame coach Tom Landry, taking over fourth place in all-time career coaching wins.

As we’ll be reminded when Doug Pederson comes to Kansas City as head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars this weekend, another element of Reid’s legacy is his coaching tree. No other coach has seen their former assistants have so much success as head coaches.

Even after Reid retires, the Chiefs will be in good hands; the winning culture he has built in Kansas City will remain long after he is gone.