Arrowheadlines: Trevor Lawrence heads into Sunday in fine form

Jags QB Lawrence bounces back, but can his productive play continue against the Chiefs? | ESPN

Lawrence had back-to-back games with a passer rating higher than 100 just once: In Weeks 2 and 3 this season (wins over the Indianapolis Colts and the Los Angeles Rams). And he is going to have to do that again if the Jaguars (3-6) are going to beat the Chiefs for the first time since 2009 and the first time in Kansas City since 2007. Kansas City has the NFL’s fifth-ranked rush defense (102.0 yards per game allowed), but is also giving up the ninth-most passing yards per game (249.5). Lawrence is at his best when he gets rid of the ball quickly and gets into a rhythm. He did that against the Raiders when wide receiver Christian Kirk caught a season-high eight passes and nine players caught at least one pass. This has to be his approach against the Chiefs, if the Jaguars are going to keep up with quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs’ explosive offense. “[Lawrence] played within himself,” Pederson said. “You know, he really managed the offense. ... [He] just took a step in the right direction. That’s all you can ask from your quarterback.”

Chiefs break silence on Britt Reid investigation | PFT

After months of silence on the question of whether the former Chiefs assistant coach, and the son of head coach Andy Reid, was drinking at the team facility before the crash that seriously injured a five-year-old girl, Chiefs owner Clark Hunt shared with reporters on Monday some of the conclusions reached by an internal investigation. The comments came in a midseason video conference with the team’s majority owner. Via Vahe Gregorian of the Kansas City Star, Hunt said that the team’s investigation “showed there was no gathering of the employees, either at the practice facility or [Arrowhead Stadium] where alcohol was consumed. Beyond that, I really can’t say any more.” Hunt also was asked about the NFL’s rule that prohibits teams from providing alcoholic beverages in any and all team settings. Hunt confirmed the existence of the rule, saying the Chiefs “were in compliance.” Hunt added that he does not believe the team will be disciplined by the NFL.

One thing we learned from each team in Week 9: Patrick Mahomes shows another skill, Frank Reich the scapegoat | CBS Sports

Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes can run too: Watching the Chiefs in the Mahomes era, Mahomes never typically uses his running ability to make explosive plays. The Chiefs quarterback certainly used his full arsenal on Sunday, leading the Chiefs with six carries for 63 yards and a touchdown — including the tying score with 2:56 remaining in regulation. The 63 yards were a career high for Mahomes, but the quarterback does have seven games which he’s rushed over 50 yards. With Mahomes’ ability to make plays throwing the football, it shouldn’t be a surprise he doesn’t take off often. Of course, Mahomes his excellent at buying time and an outside the pocket. Watching his scrambling ability shows he can win games with his legs if needed. He used the pitch he barely throws on Sunday night.

Why Andy Reid interrupted Travis Kelce’s post-game interview after Chiefs beat Titans | Kansas City Star

Travis Kelce stood in front of his locker late Sunday, holding court in front of a group of local reporters. He had just begun his answer to the first question when a booming voice interrupted. The sound caught Kelce’s attention almost immediately, and he twisted his head to see the source. His head coach. “Hey, what were you thinking when you came back on that ball?” Andy Reid passionately shouted, and then repeated himself once more. Kelce paused his answer, a response to a similar topic, and replied to his coach instead. “I was thinking, man, I needed to make a play for ‘Big Red,’ man,” Kelce said, using the nickname for Reid. “That guy’s been dialing me up, (but) I haven’t made a play all day. I gotta figure it out.”

NFL executives predict division winners, make Super Bowl picks | ESPN

Super Bowl favorites: Bills vs. 49ers The Chiefs and Bills split votes and basically should comprise their own Super Bowl out of the AFC. “Those are the two best teams,” a veteran NFC scout said. “They are the deepest and have the best players [Allen and Mahomes].” The Bills get the nod because they are battle tested, have a deep roster and know they are good. “This feels like their time,” an AFC exec said. The Eagles are widely viewed as the NFC’s most complete team, and “getting home-field advantage will be big for them,” the AFC exec said. But the 49ers garnered enough votes to earn the spot. “Battle tested and explosive playmaking on both sides of the ball,” an NFL personnel director said.

Top-5 Week 10 waiver wire adds, pickups for fantasy football | DraftKings Nation

Mecole Hardman: WR, Kansas City Chiefs (36.1% ESPN) Next up — vs. Jax, @ LAC, vs. LAR Patrick Mahomes has been getting the ball to Mecole Hardman a ton over the past few weeks. He’s scored touchdowns in three straight games including Week 7 where he scored a combined three touchdowns. It’s surprising to see him available at this percentage and if he’s out there, you should try to add him. The Chiefs already had their bye week, so he could be a reserve option for you down the stretch every week.

Raiders releasing former first-round safety Johnathan Abram | NFL.com

Vegas attempted to trade the former first-round pick at the deadline but found no takers. Now they’ll cut bait. As with all players cut after the trade deadline, Abram is subject to waivers. The safety is due just over $1 million in base salary for the remainder of the final year of his rookie contract. Any claiming club would take on the rest of the contract. If Abram clears waivers, he would be a free agent. The No. 27 overall pick in 2019 started the first six games this season but lost his role in the defense, playing under 50 percent of snaps the past two weeks.

Packers lose Rashan Gary for season, possibly Eric Stokes, too | ESPN

That was just part of the fallout from Sunday’s 15-9 loss at the Detroit Lions in which nine players were injured or needed medical treatment. The most severe was to outside linebacker Rashan Gary, who suffered a torn ACL in his right knee. Coach Matt LaFleur confirmed on Monday that Gary’s season is over. LaFleur also said there’s concern that cornerback Eric Stokes’ injuries were severe enough to be season-ending. Stokes had a boot on his right foot and was on crutches after he suffered ankle and knee injuries.

Clark Hunt clarifies his position on trading the Chiefs’ 2023 first-round pick

It was clear to many observers that Veach and Hunt’s whole conversation about the team’s 2023 first-round pick was tongue-in-cheek — but not to all observers. Since then, some have believed that Hunt had expressly forbidden Veach from trading away the team’s first-round pick in 2023. Meeting with reporters in his annual mid-season press conference on Monday afternoon, Hunt made it a priority to clarify his position on the matter. “Well, Brett and I have had an ongoing joke here for several years — since we learned that the draft was coming to Kansas City — that we had to have our first-round pick for this draft,” said the owner. “Of course, at the end of the day, if there’s a transaction that makes sense for the club, I’m certainly not going to stand in the way of that.” Hunt then used a recent mid-season trade — one which involved trading only a third-round compensatory pick and a sixth-round pick — as a for-instance. “I think the Kadarius Toney trade that took place a little over a week ago is an example of that — a player that Brett had been very excited about for a couple of years,” he added. “We had an opportunity to make a trade — and add somebody who not only can help us this year, but will help us down the road.”

Chiefs CB Trent McDuffie is now 45 coverage snaps into his NFL career and still hasn’t allowed a catch — Mike Renner (@PFF_Mike) November 8, 2022

