Chiefs-Chargers Week 11 has been flexed to Sunday Night Football

The NFL has announced that the Kansas City Chiefs will once again return to primetime television in the coming weeks. Here is the move, explained by the league in a press release on Tuesday.

The Week 11 Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers game on Sunday, November 20 will be played at 7:20 PM CT on NBC and the Cincinnati Bengals-Pittsburgh Steelers game will move to 3:25 PM CT on CBS, the NFL announced today.

The league moving the Chiefs to primetime here is a no-brainer, as their matchup with the Chargers features quarterback Patrick Mahomes against up-and-coming quarterback Justin Herbert. The last matchup between the two — which aired on the Week 2 edition of Thursday Night Football — resulted in a 27-24 win for the Chiefs.

Last year’s primetime game in Los Angeles between the two teams ended 34-28 in overtime after a stunning comeback by the Chiefs.

It is likely that NBC saw recent numbers from FOX, which featured the San Francisco 49ers hosting the Chiefs in “America’s Game of the Week,” which ended up being the most-watched telecast of any week on any network.

Recent rule changes dictate that teams are now allowed a maximum of seven primetime games throughout the NFL season. At the time of this writing, the Chiefs have played in four and are scheduled for another two — this flexed game against the Chargers and the Week 14 edition of Sunday Night Football against the Denver Broncos.

The up-to-date Chiefs schedule — including results for the current year and previous schedules — is always available here. You can also reach it by using the Resources tab at the top of every Arrowhead Pride page.