Week 10 AP NFL Power Rankings: Eagles replace the Bills at the top — Chiefs stay put

I think the NFL may have heard (or read) what we’ve all been saying.

After a few weeks of — to put it bluntly — bad and downright dull football, the NFL responded with one of the more entertaining weeks of games we have seen in years.

Good on you, NFL. More of the same next week, please.

This week's voters were Ron Kopp Jr, Stephen Serda, Rocky Magana, Jared Sapp, Price Carter, Connor Helm, Nate Christensen, Maurice Elston, Dakota Watson and myself.

1. Philadelphia Eagles (3rd)

They are back on top of our rankings — but have they played anyone yet?

2. Buffalo Bills (1st)

Josh Allen said it himself, he played like s—t.

3. Kansas City Chiefs (2nd)

I especially enjoyed this quote from Sunday Night: “The man with the golden arm is doing it with his legs.”

4. Dallas Cowboys (4th)

Always a good sign when you have a bye and don’t move.

5. Minnesota Vikings (5th)

Shirtless Kirk Cousins dancing on a plane was certainly something. Is it bad that I enjoyed it?

6. Miami Dolphins (9th)

When will analysts understand that neither Tyreek Hill nor Tua can be the MVP if they’re both in the conversation?

7. Baltimore Ravens (7th)

Don’t look, Chiefs fans — Justin Houston is having himself some season.

8. San Francisco 49ers (6th)

Poised for a run in the second half of the season.

9. Cincinnati Bengals (10th)

Joe Mixon with a Jamaalesque performance.

10. Seattle Seahawks (8th)

Who’d thought that Geno Smith would be the second-best player from the 2013 draft?

11. Tennessee Titans (11th)

The Titans have small-man syndrome. Apologies to the smaller guys reading this.

12. New York Giants (12th)

A week off for the G-Men!

13. New York Jets (19th) This week’s highest riser

Thank you, J-E-T-S. Your work here is done.

14. Los Angeles Chargers (14th)

They are an actual comedy sketch.

15. New England Patriots (13th)

I won some money on the Patriots' defense scoring a touchdown. Never been so sure about a bet in my life.

16. Atlanta Falcons (16th)

Why isn’t anyone talking about the Falcons' defender dropping the ball randomly? Smells fishy.

17. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (15th)

Tom Brady became the first NFL player to reach 100,000 career passing yards. 100,000 yards equates to 56.82 miles by the way.

18. Cleveland Browns (22nd)

So close to being the most hated team in the NFL.

19. Los Angeles Rams (18th)

Done for the year.

20. New Orleans Saints (21st)

Lifeless performance against the Ravens.

21. Arizona Cardinals (20th)

Were the snaps too high or is Kyler too small? Maybe he should play for the Titans.

22. Green Bay Packers (17th) This week’s big faller

I think Aaron gave the Lions the Rodgers’ rate.

23. Washington Commanders (24th)

I know I’ve said it before, but the black uniforms are so nice.

24. Jacksonville Jaguars (27th)

If they cause the Chiefs problems, I’ll eat my hat.

25. Chicago Bears (28th)

If only the Bears didn’t trade away their best defensive player.

26. Denver Broncos (25th)

Broncos Country, let’s bye.

27. Las Vegas Raiders (23rd)

LMAO.

28. Pittsburgh Steelers (26th)

They’re so bad that they’ve been flexed out of a Sunday Night Football slot.

29. Detroit Lions (30th)

That win must have felt so good.

30. Indianapolis Colts (29th)

I can’t wait until Sunday to see how the Colts do under Saturday.

31. Carolina Panthers (31st)

Their revival was short-lived.

32. Houston Texans (32nd)

Again, Baseball!*

*I have no idea what I am going to write next week about the Texans.