New Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney played nine snaps in his debut against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday night.

According to Establish The Run’s Adam Levitan, Toney’s snaps included four snaps in which he was lined up in the slot, three out wide and two inline. He ran six routes, but blocked on three of the snaps. He caught two passes for 12 yards — the second of which went for a first down.

During his weekly Monday afternoon conference call, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid described what he saw from the 23-year-old in his limited first look.

“I liked the option route that he ran,” said Reid. “It gave you a little taste of his quickness and ability to get open. Some of his blocks were unbelievable. That’s not what we brought him here for, but he’s a tough kid, and he did it against defensive ends — good defensive ends.

“But he’ll keep working in. He just hadn’t played much, and so we had him on kind of a number count, snap count. [We] only had a few things in for him. We’ll keep working him in. I thought last week, getting those practices in where he had to practice the full practice and practice fast and get to know [Patrick Mahomes], and what we do there is get to know the terminology, I thought was important for him.

“And then you can start building on some things.”

It sounds like Toney’s snap count stands to increase as the weeks carry on, continuing with the Chiefs’ Week 10 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.