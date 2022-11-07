Chiefs open as 9.5-point favorites over the Jaguars in Week 10

On Sunday, the 6-2 Kansas City Chiefs (6-2) will play the Jacksonville Jaguars (3-6) on GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in a Week 10 matchup. Kickoff is scheduled for Noon Arrowhead Time.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Kansas City has opened as a 9.5-point favorite over Jacksonville, which is now coached by former Chiefs offensive coordinator Doug Pederson.

In Week 9, the Chiefs were 13.5-point favorites against the Tennessee Titans before pulling out a tough 20-17 overtime win during Sunday Night Football at Arrowhead. The Jaguars are coming off a 27-20 home victory against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 9.

On Sunday night, the Chiefs opened with a 9-0 lead against the Titans, but then watched as Tennessee ran off 17 unanswered points to take a 17-9 third-quarter lead. But then Kansas City shut down the Tennessee offense and finally put together a long scoring drive to tie the game at the end of regulation before Harrison Butker’s overtime field goal — and a smothering defensive stand — put the game away.

Coming into their Week 9 game with five straight losses, the Jaguars seemed to be headed for their sixth when they fell behind the Raiders 17-0 early in the second quarter. But the Raiders would then manage only another field goal as Jacksonville scored 27 points behind Trevor Lawrence to secure their third victory of the season.