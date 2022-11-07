AP staff Monday Night Football predictions and discussion for Week 9

After an unusual (and memorable) Sunday Night Football matchup in which the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Tennessee Titans 20-17 in overtime, Week 9 of the NFL season concludes with the Baltimore Ravens (5-3) on the road against the New Orleans Saints (3-5) on Monday Night Football.
According to DraftKings Sportbook, the Ravens are favored by 1.5 points.
Both teams come into the game following Week 9 wins. The Saints dispatched the Las Vegas Raiders 24-0, while the Ravens handled the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 27-22 on Thursday Night Football. But both teams have just lost one of their top wideouts: Baltimore’s Rashod Bateman and New Orleans’ Michael Thomas have both undergone surgeries that will end their seasons. Quarterback Andy Dalton has now solidified himself as the Saints’ starter over Jameis Winston. He’ll be hoping to even his New Orleans record at 3-3 against Lamar Jackson, who now has an 11-4 career record in primetime games.
Here are our picks for Monday night’s game. Be sure to cast your vote, too — and discuss the game in the comments!
Arrowhead Pride readers pick
READER RECORD: 77-54-3
