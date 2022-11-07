AP staff Monday Night Football predictions and discussion for Week 9

After an unusual (and memorable) Sunday Night Football matchup in which the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Tennessee Titans 20-17 in overtime, Week 9 of the NFL season concludes with the Baltimore Ravens (5-3) on the road against the New Orleans Saints (3-5) on Monday Night Football.

According to DraftKings Sportbook, the Ravens are favored by 1.5 points.

Both teams come into the game following Week 9 wins. The Saints dispatched the Las Vegas Raiders 24-0, while the Ravens handled the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 27-22 on Thursday Night Football. But both teams have just lost one of their top wideouts: Baltimore’s Rashod Bateman and New Orleans’ Michael Thomas have both undergone surgeries that will end their seasons. Quarterback Andy Dalton has now solidified himself as the Saints’ starter over Jameis Winston. He’ll be hoping to even his New Orleans record at 3-3 against Lamar Jackson, who now has an 11-4 career record in primetime games.

Here are our picks for Monday night’s game. Be sure to cast your vote, too — and discuss the game in the comments!

Arrowhead Pride readers pick

READER RECORD: 77-54-3

Poll Which team wins Ravens (5-3) at Saints (3-5)? This poll is closed 60% Ravens (100 votes)

39% Saints (65 votes) 165 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Bills (6-1) at Jets (5-3)? This poll is closed 69% Bills (356 votes)

30% Jets (159 votes) 515 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Panthers (2-6) at Bengals (4-4)? This poll is closed 23% Panthers (115 votes)

76% Bengals (372 votes) 487 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Colts (3-4-1) at Patriots (4-4)? This poll is closed 20% Colts (101 votes)

79% Patriots (392 votes) 493 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Packers (3-5) at Lions (1-6)? This poll is closed 71% Packers (350 votes)

28% Lions (138 votes) 488 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Dolphins (5-3) at Bears (3-5)? This poll is closed 81% Dolphins (390 votes)

18% Bears (89 votes) 479 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Vikings (6-1) at Commanders (4-4)? This poll is closed 81% Vikings (387 votes)

18% Commanders (90 votes) 477 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Raiders (2-5) at Jaguars (2-6)? This poll is closed 36% Raiders (175 votes)

63% Jaguars (306 votes) 481 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Chargers (4-3) at Falcons (4-4)? This poll is closed 47% Chargers (227 votes)

52% Falcons (253 votes) 480 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Seahawks (5-3) at Cardinals (3-5)? This poll is closed 72% Seahawks (354 votes)

27% Cardinals (131 votes) 485 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Rams (3-4) at Buccaneers (3-5)? This poll is closed 55% Rams (268 votes)

44% Buccaneers (216 votes) 484 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Eagles (7-0) at Texans (1-5-1)? This poll is closed 92% Eagles (106 votes)

7% Texans (9 votes) 115 votes total Vote Now