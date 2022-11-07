Chiefs’ Andy Reid provides 2 player updates following win vs. Titans

The Kansas City Chiefs came out of their 20-17 Week 9 overtime win over the Tennessee Titans healthy, according to head coach Andy Reid, who spoke to the media after the game.

Reid only mentioned items regarding safety Deon Bush and cornerback Jaylen Watson, but neither issue sounded all that serious.

“We really don’t have a lot of injuries to talk about,” said Reid. “Deon Bush tweaked his left knee a little bit, but not too bad.”

Bush was on the field for 21 special-teams snaps (68%).

Watson appeared to injure himself during the second quarter as he chased wide receiver Chris Conley down the right sideline. Jumping for the ball, Watson looked to land awkwardly on his face and neck. Trainers rushed across the field from the Chiefs’ sideline, but Watson walked off under his own power.

“Jaylen Watson really just got face-planted in the dirt and got dirt in his eyes,” explained Reid. “Everything worked out OK.”

It sounds as if both players should be available when the Chiefs welcome the Jacksonville Jaguars to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 10.