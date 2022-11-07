10 things overheard during the Chiefs’ overtime win over the Titans

During Week 9’s Sunday Night Football matchup, the Kansas City Chiefs pulled out a gritty 20-17 overtime victory over the Tennessee Titans to go 6-2 on the season — tied for the AFC’s best won-loss record. Here are some of the things Tom Ruprecht overheard during the victory.

“If you call yourself a hard-nosed football team and Mike Vrabel’s your coach, the refs will let you commit all the penalties you want!” “During the second quarter, I was worried the Chiefs accidentally set their clocks back to the Romeo Crennel years.” “Wait, did anyone remember to tell Clyde Edwards-Helaire that the bye week is over?” “Uh, does anybody still have Matt Ammendola’s phone number?” “A typical formula for a Chiefs victory: relentless defense and an acrobatic catch by Noah Gray.” “It should do wonders for Pat’s confidence that he was able to beat the team Davis Mills couldn’t.” “We’re lucky to escape with a victory on a night when our secondary was torched for five receptions” “Does Cris Collinsworth represent a lot of athletes — or just Andrew Wylie?” “Mahomes had to win with his legs on a gritty night where he was only able to throw for (checks notes) 446 yards.” “Once Frank Clark returns, the NFL is then going to implement its suspension on Chris Jones for that time he stole a crayon in kindergarten.”