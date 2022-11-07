10 things overheard during the Chiefs’ overtime win over the Titans

During Week 9’s Sunday Night Football matchup, the Kansas City Chiefs pulled out a gritty 20-17 overtime victory over the Tennessee Titans to go 6-2 on the season — tied for the AFC’s best won-loss record. Here are some of the things Tom Ruprecht overheard during the victory.
- “If you call yourself a hard-nosed football team and Mike Vrabel’s your coach, the refs will let you commit all the penalties you want!”
- “During the second quarter, I was worried the Chiefs accidentally set their clocks back to the Romeo Crennel years.”
- “Wait, did anyone remember to tell Clyde Edwards-Helaire that the bye week is over?”
- “Uh, does anybody still have Matt Ammendola’s phone number?”
- “A typical formula for a Chiefs victory: relentless defense and an acrobatic catch by Noah Gray.”
- “It should do wonders for Pat’s confidence that he was able to beat the team Davis Mills couldn’t.”
- “We’re lucky to escape with a victory on a night when our secondary was torched for five receptions”
- “Does Cris Collinsworth represent a lot of athletes — or just Andrew Wylie?”
- “Mahomes had to win with his legs on a gritty night where he was only able to throw for (checks notes) 446 yards.”
- “Once Frank Clark returns, the NFL is then going to implement its suspension on Chris Jones for that time he stole a crayon in kindergarten.”
