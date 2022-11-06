Filed under: WATCH: Patrick Mahomes’ ridiculous 14-yard touchdown run is must-see By Pete Sweeney@pgsween Nov 6, 2022, 10:15pm CST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: WATCH: Patrick Mahomes’ ridiculous 14-yard touchdown run is must-see Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email “THEY GOTTA HIT ME” pic.twitter.com/PpjYExBAzk— Arrowhead Pride (@ArrowheadPride) November 7, 2022 Only Mahomes. More From Arrowhead Pride Loading comments...
