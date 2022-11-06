Filed under: WATCH: Mecole Hardman picks up right up where he left off with touchdown By Pete Sweeney@pgsween Nov 6, 2022, 8:48pm CST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: WATCH: Mecole Hardman picks up right up where he left off with touchdown Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Picking up right where he left off ️ pic.twitter.com/JKUpU7LXwB— Arrowhead Pride (@ArrowheadPride) November 7, 2022 Three touchdowns last game, and the first one in this game. More From Arrowhead Pride Loading comments...
