 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

WATCH: Mecole Hardman picks up right up where he left off with touchdown

By Pete Sweeney
/ new

Three touchdowns last game, and the first one in this game.

More From Arrowhead Pride

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Arrowhead Pride Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your Kansas City Chiefs news from Arrowhead Pride