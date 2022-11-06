AP Rapid Reaction LIVE: Let’s talk Chiefs and Titans

Patrick Mahomes put the Kansas City Chiefs offense on his back and lead them to victory as they defeated the Tennessee Titans 20-17 in overtime.

After the Chiefs looked to have an answer for stopping the Titans run=first offense, Henry busted off a 53-yard run and it steadily went downhill from there — until the fourth quarter.

The Chiefs’ defense was a tale of two halves. They could not stop the run in the first half — but in the second half, they were able to contain and apply pressure. There wasn’t much tape on Malik Willis, but the secondary held their own and made some key stops.

Chris Jones is a MOOD — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 7, 2022

This game was won in the trenches. It seemed the offense and defense for the Titans had the push and edge to get them past the Chiefs. Also in the trenches, the Chiefs made plenty of crucial penalties.

On offense, it finally looks like Mecole Hardman has finally found his role on offense as he was able to get his third touchdown of the season.

