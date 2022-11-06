Final Score: Chiefs get past Titans 20-17 in overtime

The Kansas City Chiefs eked out a 20-17 overtime win against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday Night Football from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Chiefs jumped out to a 9-0 lead to begin their Week 9 matchup. But after quarterback Patrick Mahomes found Mecole Hardman for a seven-yard touchdown pass just as the second quarter began, placekicker Harrison Butker missed an extra-point attempt.

From there, the Titans went to work, scoring 17 unanswered points to take a 17-9 lead in the third quarter, making good on big first-half runs by running back Derrick Henry and a Mahomes interception in the third quarter. The Chiefs managed a drive into Tennessee territory, but Butker missed a 47-yard field goal.

Each defense then forced the opposing offense into three consecutive punts. Getting the ball with just under 10 minutes remaining in the game, Mahomes led his team on a 13-play, 93-yard drive that was highlighted by the quarterback running for 20 yards on third-and-17 to keep the drive alive — followed by a 14-yard scramble for a touchdown. Penalties allowed the Chiefs three two-point conversation attempts after the score. The third one succeed, tying the game at 17 with just under three minutes remaining. Both teams tried (and failed) to score, sending the game into overtime.

Kansas City won the toss, engineering another 16-play drive that led to a Butker field goal that made the score 20-17 — and then the Chiefs’ defense ended the Titans with two sacks of backup quarterback Malik Willis on their final drive.

First quarter

After the Titans won the coin toss and deferred, the Chiefs began their revenge bid for last season’s Week 7 embarrassment in Nashville on offense. Running back Isiah Pacheco took the kick at the one and returned to the 26-yard line.

On first down, wide receiver Kadarius Toney caught his first target as a Chief for a short, two-yard gain. On the next play, Mahomes found Travis Kelce for an eight-yard gain and a new set of downs. Two plays later, Kelce took a short pass for ten yards to enter Titans territory.

A 12-yard dart to JuJu Smith-Schuster moved the ball to the 34-yard line. The Chiefs appeared to be moving near the red zone with a 10-yard run by Pacheco — but it was nullified by a penalty on guard Trey Smith. On second-and-15 from the Titans' 39, Mahomes scrambled for 16 to the 23-yard line. A four-yard screen pass to Pacheco brought the Chiefs into the red zone, before Mahomes found Mecole Hardman for an 11-yard gain to the eight-yard line. The drive stalled, however, after tight end Noah Gray was called for holding on a jet sweep to Hardman. After a third-down completion to Hardman was stopped at the five, kicker Harrison Butker came on for a 23-yard field goal to give the Chiefs an early 3-0 lead.

The Titans took the kickoff to the 18-yard line Tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo then took a short pass from Willis for 48 yards to the Chiefs' 34. Okonkwo would then be called for a false start on the next play. On first-and-15, Derrick Henry’s first carry went for only one yard. Willis would be incomplete on the next two downs to set up fourth down. Punter Ryan Stonehouse put the ball at the Kansas City four-yard line, but wide receiver Justin Watson returned it 17 yards to start the Chiefs’ next drive at their own 21-yard line.

The Chiefs immediately gained 23 yards on a pass to Kelce. The next set of downs appeared in danger of stalling as Kansas City was again unable to get its running game going, but Mahomes found Watson deep on third-and-7 to the Titans' 22. Toney’s second reception with his new team moved the ball to the 12 for a new set of downs. A nine-yard catch by Smith-Schuster moved the ball to the three. The first quarter came to an end after Clyde Edwards-Helaire failed to gain the needed yard on second down, bringing up third-and-inches and the Chiefs still leading 3-0.

Second quarter

The Chiefs began the second quarter with a false start by guard Joe Thuney to move the ball five yards back. Hardman lined up in the backfield to pick up where he left off in San Francisco, taking a short pass seven yards for the touchdown. After Butker missed the extra point attempt, the Chiefs took a 9-0 lead.

Another short kickoff from Butker was returned to the Titans’ 26 to start the drive. A heavily pressured Willis found Austin Hooper for a 16-yard gain on the first play. After a short run by Henry, a designed run by Willis went for 17 yards to the Kansas City 37 before Henry was finally unleashed for a 24-yard run into the red zone to the 13-yard line. The Chiefs appeared to have gotten the stop on third-and-5 to force a field goal, but an offsides penalty on Chris Jones kept the drive alive. Henry took a direct snap on third-and-1 and ran four yards for a Titans touchdown. Bullock’s extra point cut the Chiefs’ lead to 9-7.

Pacheco watched Bullock’s kickoff fall into the end zone to start the drive at the 25. Mahomes started with a nine-yard completion to fullback Michael Burton, with Pacheco then setting up a new set of downs with a two-yard carry. The drive stalled, however, due to heavy pressure from the Titans’ defensive line. Mahomes was nearly sacked on consecutive plays, and a deep pass to Kelce was wiped out by a holding call on Andrew Wylie. Punter Tommy Townsend’s first appearance of the night was a 47-yard punt that Titans receiver Robert Woods fair-caught at his own 21.

A first-down run from Henry went for 56 yards to the Chiefs’ 23. Two plays later, Willis found Hooper at the two-yard line to set up first-and-goal. Henry scored his second touchdown of the game two plays after that. Bullock’s extra point gave the Titans a 14-9 lead.

Another touchback again started the Chiefs at their own 25. A one-yard run, incomplete pass and a five-yard sack brought Townsend right back out. Woods took his punt at the Titans’ 28, before returning it 11 yards to start the drive at the 39-yard line.

With 3:55 remaining in the half, Henry began the drive with a four-yard rush. Willis appeared to have entered Chiefs’ territory with an outside run, but a blocking penalty forced second-and-14 at the Tennessee 35. Two plays later, Willis was incomplete and a third-and-9 throw to former Chief Chris Conley. Jaylen Watson was injured on the play after breaking up the pass. Stonehouse’s perfect punt to the three-yard line — and a holding penalty on Chris Lammons put the ball — on the Kansas City two-yard line. The punt brought the half to the two-minute warning.

The Chiefs started their drive with passes to Smith-Schuster, Kelce, and Hardman. Mahomes called his team’s first timeout with the ball at the Kansas City 25-yard line with 53 seconds remaining. A 16-yard pass to running back Jerick McKinnon and nine-yard Mahomes scramble brought the ball to midfield, where the Chiefs faced third-and-1 with 34 seconds left. Mahomes was sacked on the play. Townsend came on for this third punt of the night, pinning Tennessee at their own nine-yard line. Willis kneeled to end the half with the Titans holding a 14-9 lead.

Third quarter

The Titans began the second half at their own 16 after a 23-yard return was nullified by penalty. The Chiefs held their opponent to a three-and-out after Henry was only able to gain one yard on first down. Stonehouse sent the ball to the Kansas City 25, where Hardman called for a fair catch.

The Chiefs continued their futility in the run game on first down as Pacheco carried for no gain. Mahomes escaped pressure on second down with side toss to Kelce for 12-yards. Unfortunately, on the next play Kelce bobbled a pass that found its way into the hands of Tennessee cornerback Roger McCreary. The Titans took over at the Kansas City 24.

Willis was incomplete deep to Okonkwo on first down. Henry and Willis gained eight yards on the ground on the next two plays. Bullock was good from 44 yards to extend the Titans’ lead to 17-9.

Pacheco took the kickoff at the one-yard line but was only able to advance to the 16 to start the drive. After an illegal contact call, Mahomes found Smith-Schuster for nine and Edwards-Helaire for 14 to advance to the 44. A five-yard catch by Gray brought the drive into Tennessee territory — and then a 17-yard catch and run by Smith-Schuster went to the 31. The Chiefs could not gain another set of downs, however, after a short run by McKinnon and two incomplete passes. Butker was no good on a 47-yard field goal attempt. Tennessee took possession at their own 37 still leading 17-9.

The Titans appeared to start the drive in their favorite fashion with a ten-yard run by Henry, but it was brought back on another holding call. After facing first-and-20 from the 27, the Titans could only gain eight yards to bring up a Stonehouse punt. Hardman caught the ball at the Kansas City 20. A 20-yard return started the Chiefs’ next drive at their own 40.

Only one play was required to bring the Chiefs back to the Tennessee side of the 50 with a 14-yard catch by Kelce. But after that, Mahomes was sacked on second down and Hardman was unable to catch a deep pass. Townsend’s punt was fair caught by Woods at the Tennessee ten-yard line to start their next drive. The third quarter came to an end after Henry gained only two yards on first down.

Fourth quarter

Willis opened the fourth with a four-yard rush to bring up third-and-4 at the 16. After a timeout, Willis and Hooper could not connect on a deep pass with Trent McDuffie covering. A holding penalty on linebacker Jack Cochrane compounded a 63-yard punt by Stonehouse, starting the Chiefs at their own 11 for their next drive.

Flushed from the pocket, Mahomes could only scramble for a yard on first down. Mahomes was rushed into a throw on second down before being incomplete deep trying to find Skyy Moore in double coverage on third down. Townsend punted from his end zone to the Tennessee 45. A penalty on Marcus Kemp started the Tennessee drive at midfield.

Henry promptly gained 11 yards on two carries. The Titans could do nothing more however. On third-and-9 from the 38, linebacker Nick Bolton broke through to stop running back Dontrell Hilliard for a four-yard loss. Stonehouse’s punt saw Hardman call for a fair catch at the Kansas City seven-yard line.

Mahomes began the drive with a quick, 12-yard pass to Smith-Schuster. A six-yard toss to Hardman and 13-yard completion to Gray put the ball at the 38. Mahomes was incomplete to Kelce and then took another sack to force yet another third-and-long situation.

On third-and-17 from the 31-yard line, Mahomes scrambled to the Tennessee 49 to keep the drive alive. Marquez Valdes-Scantling was able to bring in a very low pass two plays later to set up first-and-10 at the Titans’ 37-yard line. Eleven-yard gains to Smith-Schuster and McKinnon brought the drive into the red zone to the 15. After two unremarkable plays brought up third-and-9, Mahomes took matters into his own hands for the second time on the drive, running the ball all the way to the end zone for a 14-yard touchdown. Mahomes then rushed to the other side for a successful two-point conversion to tie the game at Chiefs 17, Titans 17.

The Titans would start their drive at the 17-yard line after returning the kickoff. A short Henry gain on first down was followed by Willis throwing the ball away on second down. On third-and-8 from his own 19-yard line, Willis was dropped at the 13 by Carlos Dunlap — who recorded his 99th career sack. The game stopped for the two-minute warning with the Titans gearing up to punt from deep in their own territory.

The Chiefs took possession at their own 36 after Hardman was unable to get a return going. The drive appeared in danger of disaster as the first three plays resulted in 4th-and-inches at the 45. Edwards-Helaire was able to gain two hard-fought yards to continue the drive. Mahomes then overthrew a wide-open Kelce on first-down, before a zero-blitz package forced a quick incomplete throw on second-down. An attempted third-down pass to Kelce was tipped, forcing a punt in the final minute of regulation. The Titans took possession at their own 30 after a holding call on a touchback punt.

The Titans threw three incomplete passes. Cochrane nearly blocked Stonehouse’s punt, but he was able to get it off. After Hardman’s return, the Chiefs took possession at their own 40 with only five seconds remaining in regulation. After a quick incomplete pass to Kelce, Hardman caught the second-down pass, but time ran out in regulation as he ran to the Tennessee 27 to set up overtime.

Overtime

The Chiefs won the coin toss and took possession at their own 25 after a touchback. After an early penalty pushed the Chiefs back five yards, he found Kelce on consecutive throws to advance to the 42. A six-yard pass to Smith-Schuster set up third-and-inches at the Tennessee 48. Under heavy pressure, Mahomes kept the play alive to find Gray deep for a 27-yard gain to the Titans' 22. Mahomes found Kelce for eight on first down, but a short gain by McKinnon and an incomplete pass to Hardman forced fourth down.

The Chiefs declined a short field goal attempt in favor of trying for the outright win. Mahomes threw a two-yard pass to Smith-Schuster to convert. The next three pass attempts by Mahomes, however, fell incomplete. Butker was true from 28-yards to give the Chiefs a 20-17 lead with 4:04 remaining in overtime.

The Titans started at their own 25 after Butker’s kick sailed through the end zone. After a one-yard gain by Henry, defensive tackle Khalen Saunders sacked Willis for a 12-yard loss — before Dunlap and Chris Jones combined for another five-yard sack on third down. On fourth-and-26 from his own nine-yard line, Willis was nearly intercepted by L’Jarius Sneed before the ball fell incomplete, sealing the 20-17 Chiefs victory.

Injuries

Cornerback Jaylen Watson was injured breaking up a pass in the second quarter.

Wide receiver Mecole Hardman appeared to be injured after fielding a punt in the fourth quarter. He returned a few plays later on the drive.

Special teams

Placekicker Harrison Butker made a 23-yard field goal on the opening drive, but narrowly missed an extra point after Kansas City’s opening touchdown. Then he missed a 47-yard field goal attempt in the third quarter. He was good from 28-yards on what would be the game-winning points in overtime.

Statistics