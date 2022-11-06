Chiefs-Titans LIVE updates: Tennessee leads 17-9 in third quarter

The Kansas City Chiefs host the Tennessee Titans for Sunday Night Football on GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Both teams come into the game with 5-2 records that lead their respective divisions — each of which they have dominated in recent seasons. Kansas City is trying to extend its string of consecutive AFC West championships to seven, while Tennessee is working on its fourth straight AFC South crown.

The Chiefs come into the game following a dominating 44-23 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 7 before going into their bye week. While Kansas City head coach Andy Reid holds a 20-3 career record following a regular-season bye, he has lost four consecutive regular-season games against Tennessee — most recently a humiliating 27-3 road loss in Week 7 of last season.

But the last time the Titans came to Kansas City was during the 2019 postseason, when the Chiefs scored 28 unanswered points to erase a 17-7 deficit and win the AFC Championship 35-24.

After being listed as questionable in Friday’s final injury report, Tennessee quarterback Ryan Tannehill is inactive for the game. Rookie Malik Willis is making his second consecutive start in relief.

First quarter

After the Titans won the coin toss and deferred, the Chiefs began their revenge bid for last season’s Week 7 embarrassment in Nashville on offense. Running back Isiah Pacheco took the kick at the one and returned to the 26-yard line.

On first down, wide receiver Kadarius Toney caught his first target as a Chief for a short, two-yard gain. On the next play, Mahomes found Travis Kelce for an eight-yard gain and a new set of downs. Two plays later, Kelce took a short pass for ten yards to enter Titans territory.

A 12-yard dart to JuJu Smith-Schuster moved the ball to the 34-yard line. The Chiefs appeared to be moving near the red zone with a 10-yard run by Pacheco — but it was nullified by a penalty on guard Trey Smith. On second-and-15 from the Titans' 39, Mahomes scrambled for 16 to the 23-yard line. A four-yard screen pass to Pacheco brought the Chiefs into the red zone, before Mahomes found Mecole Hardman for an 11-yard gain to the eight-yard line. The drive stalled, however, after tight end Noah Gray was called for holding on a jet sweep to Hardman. After a third-down completion to Hardman was stopped at the five, kicker Harrison Butker came on for a 23-yard field goal to give the Chiefs an early 3-0 lead.

The Titans took the kickoff to the 18-yard line Tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo then took a short pass from Willis for 48 yards to the Chiefs' 34. Okonkwo would then be called for a false start on the next play. On first-and-15, Derrick Henry’s first carry went for only one yard. Willis would be incomplete on the next two downs to set up fourth down. Punter Ryan Stonehouse put the ball at the Kansas City four-yard line, but wide receiver Justin Watson returned it 17 yards to start the Chiefs’ next drive at their own 21-yard line.

The Chiefs immediately gained 23 yards on a pass to Kelce. The next set of downs appeared in danger of stalling as Kansas City was again unable to get its running game going, but Mahomes found Watson deep on third-and-7 to the Titans' 22. Toney’s second reception with his new team moved the ball to the 12 for a new set of downs. A nine-yard catch by Smith-Schuster moved the ball to the three. The first quarter came to an end after Clyde Edwards-Helaire failed to gain the needed yard on second down, bringing up third-and-inches and the Chiefs still leading 3-0.

Second quarter

The Chiefs began the second quarter with a false start by guard Joe Thuney to move the ball five yards back. Hardman lined up in the backfield to pick up where he left off in San Francisco, taking a short pass seven yards for the touchdown. After Butker missed the extra point attempt, the Chiefs took a 9-0 lead.

Another short kickoff from Butker was returned to the Titans’ 26 to start the drive. A heavily pressured Willis found Austin Hooper for a 16-yard gain on the first play. After a short run by Henry, a designed run by Willis went for 17 yards to the Kansas City 37 before Henry was finally unleashed for a 24-yard run into the red zone to the 13-yard line. The Chiefs appeared to have gotten the stop on third-and-5 to force a field goal, but an offsides penalty on Chris Jones kept the drive alive. Henry took a direct snap on third-and-1 and ran four yards for a Titans touchdown. Bullock’s extra point cut the Chiefs’ lead to 9-7.

Pacheco watched Bullock’s kickoff fall into the end zone to start the drive at the 25. Mahomes started with a nine-yard completion to fullback Michael Burton, with Pacheco then setting up a new set of downs with a two-yard carry. The drive stalled, however, due to heavy pressure from the Titans’ defensive line. Mahomes was nearly sacked on consecutive plays, and a deep pass to Kelce was wiped out by a holding call on Andrew Wylie. Punter Tommy Townsend’s first appearance of the night was a 47-yard punt that Titans receiver Robert Woods fair-caught at his own 21.

A first-down run from Henry went for 56 yards to the Chiefs’ 23. Two plays later, Willis found Hooper at the two-yard line to set up first-and-goal. Henry scored his second touchdown of the game two plays after that. Bullock’s extra point gave the Titans a 14-9 lead.

Another touchback again started the Chiefs at their own 25. A one-yard run, incomplete pass and a five-yard sack brought Townsend right back out. Woods took his punt at the Titans’ 28, before returning it 11 yards to start the drive at the 39-yard line.

With 3:55 remaining in the half, Henry began the drive with a four-yard rush. Willis appeared to have entered Chiefs’ territory with an outside run, but a blocking penalty forced second-and-14 at the Tennessee 35. Two plays later, Willis was incomplete and a third-and-9 throw to former Chief Chris Conley. Jaylen Watson was injured on the play after breaking up the pass. Stonehouse’s perfect punt to the three-yard line — and a holding penalty on Chris Lammons put the ball — on the Kansas City two-yard line. The punt brought the half to the two-minute warning.

The Chiefs started their drive with passes to Smith-Schuster, Kelce, and Hardman. Mahomes called his team’s first timeout with the ball at the Kansas City 25-yard line with 53 seconds remaining. A 16-yard pass to running back Jerick McKinnon and nine-yard Mahomes scramble brought the ball to midfield, where the Chiefs faced third-and-1 with 34 seconds left. Mahomes was sacked on the play. Townsend came on for this third punt of the night, pinning Tennessee at their own nine-yard line. Willis kneeled to end the half with the Titans holding a 14-9 lead.

Third quarter

The Titans began the second half at their own 16 after a 23-yard return was nullified by penalty. The Chiefs held their opponent to a three-and-out after Henry was only able to gain one yard on first down. Stonehouse sent the ball to the Kansas City 25, where Hardman called for a fair catch.

The Chiefs continued their futility in the run game on first down as Pacheco carried for no gain. Mahomes escaped pressure on second down with side toss to Kelce for 12-yards. Unfortunately, on the next play Kelce bobbled a pass that found its way into the hands of Tennessee cornerback Roger McCreary. The Titans took over at the Kansas City 24.

Willis was incomplete deep to Okonkwo on first down. Henry and Willis gained eight yards on the ground on the next two plays. Bullock was good from 44 yards to extend the Titans’ lead to 17-9.

Pacheco took the kickoff at the one-yard line but was only able to advance to the 16 to start the drive. After an illegal contact call, Mahomes found Smith-Schuster for nine and Edwards-Helaire for 14 to advance to the 44. A five-yard catch by Gray brought the drive into Tennessee territory — and then a 17-yard catch and run by Smith-Schuster went to the 31. The Chiefs could not gain another set of downs, however, after a short run by McKinnon and two incomplete passes. Butker was no good on a 47-yard field goal attempt. Tennessee took possession at their own 37 still leading 17-9.

The Titans appeared to start the drive in their favorite fashion with a ten-yard run by Henry, but it was brought back on another holding call. After facing first-and-20 from the 27, the Titans could only gain eight yards to bring up a Stonehouse punt. Hardman caught the ball at the Kansas City 20. A 20-yard return started the Chiefs’ next drive at their own 40.

Only one play was required to bring the Chiefs back to the Tennessee side of the 50 with a 14-yard catch by Kelce. But after that, Mahomes was sacked on second down and Hardman was unable to catch a deep pass. Townsend’s punt was fair caught by Woods at the Tennessee ten-yard line to start their next drive. The third quarter came to an end after Henry gained only two yards on first down.

Fourth quarter

Injuries

Cornerback Jaylen Watson was injured breaking up a pass in the second quarter.

Special teams

Placekicker Harrison Butker made a 23-yard field goal on the opening drive, but narrowly missed an extra point after Kansas City’s opening touchdown. Then he missed a 47-yard field goal attempt in the third quarter.