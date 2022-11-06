 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chiefs-Titans: Trent McDuffie suits up; Ryan Tannehill will sit out

Kansas City and Tennessee have released their inactive player lists for Sunday Night Football.

By John Dixon
/ new
NFL: JAN 19 AFC Championship - Titans at Chiefs Photo by Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs have released their list of inactive players for Sunday night’s game against the Tennessee Titans. Only tight end Jody Fortson (quad) will not dress for the game.

Fortson had been declared out in Friday’s final injury report. No other Kansas City players were given injury designations for this matchup.

Cornerback Trent McDuffie will play for the first time since he was injured in Week 1. Wide receiver Kadarius Toney will appear in his first Kansas City game.

On Saturday, Kansas City elevated practice squad wide receiver Marcus Kemp to the active roster. As an elevated player, he will automatically be returned to the team’s practice squad after the game. He is active against the Titans.

Tennessee has also released its list of inactives. As we expected, fullback Tory Carter (neck) and safety Amani Hooker (shoulder) will not play. Neither will quarterback Ryan Tannehill (ankle) and defensive lineman Kevin Strong (ankle). But defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (ankle) and outside linebacker Bud Dupree (illness) will be available.

Carter and Hooker were both declared out on Friday. Tannehill, Strong, Simmons and Dupree had been all listed as questionable.

With Tannehill out, rookie quarterback Malik Willis will start his second game.

The Titans have elevated practice-squad defensive tackle Larrell Murchison and quarterback Logan Woodside for the matchup. Both are active for the game.

