Afternoon games discussion

For the NFL’s Week 9, the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Tennessee Titans on Sunday Night Football. While we wait, there’s plenty of NFL action.
Early games
- Which team wins Bills (6-1) at Jets (5-3) (locally on KCTV/5)
- Which team wins Chargers (4-3) at Falcons (4-4) (locally on WDAF/4)
- Which team wins Panthers (2-6) at Bengals (4-4)
- Which team wins Colts (3-4-1) at Patriots (4-4)
- Which team wins Packers (3-5) at Lions (1-6)
- Which team wins Dolphins (5-3) at Bears (3-5)
- Which team wins Vikings (6-1) at Commanders (4-4)
- Which team wins Raiders (2-5) at Jaguars (2-6)
Late games
- Which team wins Rams (3-4) at Buccaneers (3-5) (locally on KCTV/5)
- Which team wins Seahawks (5-3) at Cardinals (3-5)
What’s on your mind as you watch the afternoon games?
