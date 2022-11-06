Chiefs vs. Titans: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Game

In the NFL’s Week 9, the Kansas City Chiefs host the Tennessee Titans for Sunday Night Football on GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:20 p.m. Arrowhead Standard Time. The game will be carried on NBC — locally on KSHB/41.

Both teams come into the game with 5-2 records that lead their respective divisions — each of which they have dominated in recent seasons. Kansas City is trying to extend its string of consecutive AFC West championships to seven, while Tennessee is working on its fourth straight AFC South crown.

The Chiefs are coming off a dominating 44-23 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 7 before going into their bye week. While Kansas City head coach Andy Reid holds a 20-3 career record following a regular-season bye, he has lost four consecutive regular-season games against Tennessee — most recently a humiliating 27-3 road loss in Week 7 of last season.

But the last time the Titans came to Kansas City was during the 2019 postseason, when the Chiefs scored 28 unanswered points to erase a 17-7 deficit and win the AFC Championship 35-24.

After a disappointing 2021 season — in which the loss to the Titans was one of his lowest points — Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes has returned to championship form. He currently leads the league with 20 passing touchdowns and ranks second in passer rating behind the Miami Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa.

The quarterback on the other side, however, is a question mark. Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill missed the team’s 19-10 victory over the Indianapolis Colts with an ankle injury. He is listed as questionable for this matchup. If he is unable to play, rookie Malik Willis will make his second start.

But as always, running back Derrick Henry will be the engine of the Tennesee offense — and he is coming off a game where he gained 219 yards on the ground; Willis attempted only 10 passes against the Colts. It was the sixth 200-yard performance of Henry’s career — which is tied with two others for the most in league history.

“We’ve certainly got to find a way to stop No. 22,” Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo said of Henry on Thursday. “If you don’t do that, it’s going to be a long day. They’re going to have the ball, and our No. 15 is over on the sideline — and none of us want that.”

