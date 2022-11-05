Week 9 of the NFL season kicked off with the Philadelphia Eagles (8-0) defeating the Houston Texans (1-6-1) 29-17 on Thursday Night Football.

The Kansas City Chiefs (5-2) will host the Tennessee Titans (5-2) in this week’s edition of Sunday Night Football, which will be shown locally on KSHB/41. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. Arrowhead Time. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Chiefs are favored by 12.5 points.

Elsewhere in the AFC West this weekend, the Las Vegas Raiders (2-5) will be on the road against the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-6) and the Los Angeles Chargers (4-3) will travel to Georgia to face Atlanta Falcons (4-4) during Sunday’s early games. The Chargers-Falcons game will be shown locally on WDAF/4.

The other early games will include the New York Jets (5-3) hosting the Buffalo Bills (6-1) in a big AFC East matchup (locally on KCTV/5), the Indianapolis Colts (3-4-1) playing the New England Patriots (4-4) in Foxboro, the Miami Dolphins (5-3) in the Windy City against the Chicago Bears (3-5) and the Washington Commanders (4-4) playing host to the Minnesota Vikings (6-1).

Sunday will have only two late-afternoon games: the Los Angeles Rams (3-4) playing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-5) in Florida (locally on KCTV/5) and the Arizona Cardinals (3-5) hosting the Seattle Seahawks (5-3) in an NFC West battle.

The Denver Broncos, Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers and San Francisco 49ers all have the week off.

Here are our picks for Sunday’s games. Be sure to cast your vote, too!

Arrowhead Pride readers pick

Which team wins Bills (6-1) at Jets (5-3)?

Which team wins Panthers (2-6) at Bengals (4-4)?

Which team wins Colts (3-4-1) at Patriots (4-4)?

Which team wins Packers (3-5) at Lions (1-6)?

Which team wins Dolphins (5-3) at Bears (3-5)?

Which team wins Vikings (6-1) at Commanders (4-4)?

Which team wins Raiders (2-5) at Jaguars (2-6)?

Which team wins Chargers (4-3) at Falcons (4-4)?

Which team wins Seahawks (5-3) at Cardinals (3-5)?

Which team wins Rams (3-4) at Buccaneers (3-5)?

